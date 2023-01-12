Nonprofit director updates Helena audience on her work in Ukraine

Valerie Hellermann of Helena told members of a grassroots citizens group Thursday that Ukrainians know they don’t have a perfect democracy.

“But it was their democracy and they would fight to keep it…” she said.

The 72-year-old executive director of nonprofit Hands On Global told members of Hometown Helena about her recent trips delivering aid to Ukraine and efforts she and others are making to provide medical supplies and equipment to residents of the war-torn country that has been fighting a Russian invasion for nearly a year.

The fighting has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and maiming of Ukrainian citizens.

Helena-based Hands On Global Inc. provides basic health care, mostly in remote underserved areas and refugee camps. Hellermann has made two trips to the region since the fighting began, spending several weeks there in March and again in December. Several emails from her visits were printed in the Helena Independent Record and posted online.

She said she has never been under a missile attack during her visits, just a warning.

She said the equipment Hands On Global is bringing to Ukraine is “critical” to saving limbs.

Hands On Global crossed the border daily into Ukraine from Romania where it worked with the department of public health in western Ukraine, Hellmermann said. She added that in March and April there were 5,000-8,000 people coming across the border where there was a lot of help, and they could be bused out to another country.

“There were many volunteers there,” she said. “That was very different than any other refugee work I have ever done.”

“And these refugees were welcomed,” Hellermann said. “That is not always the case with refugees around the world.”

She said when they started out there were about 12,000 internally displaced people in Chernivtsi and there are now about 80,000.

Hellermann said her team started with primary care and by the end of her visit they were doing wound care. She said part of the daily routine was to go down into bomb shelters when air raid sirens went off. She said they spent a lot of time in those shelters.

“It was kind of shocking the first time we were in there,” Hellermann said.

She showed the audience a photo of a Ukrainian man crossing into Romania while carrying his cat.

“I have to say there were so many Ukrainian people bringing in their pets,” Hellermann said. “That was an important thing to them.”

She said they are now working with SIGN Fracture Care International and delivering limb-saving equipment. She said it is expensive and has to be hand-delivered.

"There is a tremendous amount of amputations" because of the bombings, she said.

Hellermann spoke of a Ukrainian military doctor who they delivered supplies to on a day in which he had performed six amputations.

“The equipment we are bringing over there is really critical for these people,” she said.

Hellermann showed the Hometown Helena crowd a photo of Chernivtsi at night and talked about power outages.

“It’s kind of eerie, it’s a huge city and it’s dark,” she said.

And she talked of things to come as she fielded questions from the audience.

“When this war is over, and I hope it is soon, there is going to be a tremendous need for rehabilitation and mental health and physical therapists for the region,” Hellermann said.

She said she will be returning in March for 3-1/2 weeks and go to a children’s trauma hospital in western Ukraine to deliver supplies, then go to a rehabilitation center they plan on supporting and then to Kyiv to a military hospital.

Hellermann said war for the Ukrainians has become normalized, “which I found really amazing.”

People are having coffee in a café and fighting can be heard in the background. They will then go into an air raid shelter.

“You go, you come back and you just go back into your life,” Hellermann said. “You go to the grocery store. You go finish your coffee. You work around the electric and it just becomes normal for them.”

“It has to almost because you have to keep living,” she said. “But to normalize this situation is really terrifying.”

Hellermann said most Ukrainians she has talked to have told her it is their country, they will fight to the death and will not live under Russia.

Hellermann said Hands On Global gets its medications at a discounted rate, but is not allowed to use them in the United States. Their airfare is paid for but they do have to pay to have the equipment transported. She said sometimes they are able to get that cost reduced or waived.

Prior to starting Hands On Global, Hellermann spent nearly 10 years as the project manager for the Tibetan Children’s Education Foundation, a Montana-based nonprofit. She said she was in India and had an audience with the Dali Lama, who asked her to take on a project to help people in Zanskar, India. The nonprofit Hands On Global was founded in 2016.

According to the Hands On Global website, Hellermann now organizes the yearly Zanskar Medical Camp working in collaboration with the Zanskar Health Committee in Northern India.