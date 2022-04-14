Nonprofit aims to plug 68 orphan oil and gas wells in Montana

A state board told its staff Thursday to proceed with a change of operator request for a Shelby-based nonprofit that wants to take over 68 orphan oil and gas wells, which it intends to plug.

The request was made by the Well Done Foundation to the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation.

“We are very excited,” Curtis Shuck, Well Done Foundation founder and chairman, said after the meeting. “It is a great next chapter in our relationship with the Board of Oil and Gas Conservation and the state of Montana and our whole mission.”

Well Done officials said the move will save Montana taxpayers more than $2 million that the state would need to pay to have the work done.

The foundation said it has submitted plugging notices to the board for the first five of these 68 Montana wells, beginning April 20, and has funding committed for more than 120 orphan and abandoned wells nationwide this year.

Ben Jones, petroleum engineer with the Board of Oil and Gas Conservation, said staff was told to proceed with request. He said Well Done can take over the wells and plugging.

Jones said some of the wells that Well Done will take over will be more costly to plug and require more technical skill than previously done by the foundation.

"The board wanted to make sure they knew what they were getting into," he said.

Shuck seemed excited by the challenge.

"Here we go, we have some wells to plug now, by golly," he said in telephone interview.

Shuck said the wells are primarily in Toole and Glacier counties.

Jones and Shuck said Well Done has to submit a $50,000 bond.

Well Done, founded in 2019, does not include any public funding. It says it works with regulators, surface owners and others.

According to the Well Done Foundation website, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates there are 2.5 million unplugged abandoned wells in the United States. That includes 31 states, emitting 7.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent a year. They say that is equal to 798 million gallons of gasoline used, 1.54 million passenger vehicles for a year, or 7.85 billion pounds of coal burned.

Using donations from around the world, Well Done said it has privately funded the plugging of 13 orphan wells so far in Montana alone, which has saved taxpayers nearly $400,000, Shuck said.

He said since 2020, Well Done has also directly supported Montana jobs, funding more than 8,000 hours in Toole County without a single workplace accident.

Shuck said Well Done plans to plug three wells on Earth Day, on its third anniversary, in Montana, Louisiana and Ohio.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

