Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits is closing after 22 years of work with Montana’s nonprofit and philanthropic sectors due to setbacks in staffing and fundraising, the organization’s executive director said in a news release.

BSI closed at the end of 2022 and closing tasks are being done in an interim office by Executive Director Mike Schechtman.

BSI's shortfalls in staffing and fundraising late last year prompted the board of directors to consider the group’s ability to fulfill its mission, Schechtman said. Board members decided to close BSI on Dec. 31 and dissolve the corporation.

BSI is settling its business affairs and transitioning several core programs and materials to other nonprofit organizations who will continue these programs to help the community and strengthen Helena-based nonprofits, Schechtman said.

“Although there is sadness in closing BSI, this is also a time for sharing immense gratitude with all those who invested in BSI’s programs, and with the many colleagues and partners who collaborated with us to build and enrich our initiatives,” he said in the news release.

BSI was established in 1999 to do research, leadership development, education, philanthropy development and other activities to increase the effectiveness and sustainability of the nonprofit sector in Montana, Schechtman said, noting BSI’s accomplishments include:

• Philanthropic Divide Initiative: BSI’s pioneering research and national advocacy exposed the growing disparity in foundation assets between 10 low-population states, including Montana, and the states with the most amount of foundation assets, Schechtman said. BSI built and led a national coalition of nonprofit and philanthropic leaders to press the national foundation community to increase their grantmaking to rural America and these 10 states in particular.

• Montana Nonprofit Association: BSI staffed and incubated MNA’s development over a nearly three-year period to successfully launch this statewide association of nonprofits that provides discounted member services, training and education programs, and advocacy on behalf of the state’s nonprofit sector to state and federal agencies as well as the Montana Legislature.

• Local Community Foundation Development: BSI established the Park County Community Foundation. With a core staff of four full-time professionals, PCCF grants more than $2 million annually.

BSI has helped strengthen other local Montana community foundations, such as Helena Area Community Foundation, Missoula Community Foundation, and Billings Community Foundation, Schechtman said.

Among the most visible of BSI’s Helena initiatives, the Helena Development Roundtable (HDR) is an informal network of executive directors, development directors, fundraising staff and board members of area nonprofit organizations. BSI provided monthly seminars on fundraising skills for free. This program is being transitioned to the Helena Area Community Foundation. The seminars will be announced later.

BSI will transition the annual Helena Celebrates Community Philanthropy Dinner and Recognition Event to the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. Started by BSI in 2016, HCCP recognizes donors, businesses and foundations who show the best qualities of community philanthropists.

The chamber will hold the dinner on Nov. 7 at the Delta Hotels Helena Colonial, with details to be announced later, Schechtman said, adding BSI is grateful to HACF and the Chamber for taking on several of the core programs.

Questions about BSI’s closure or the transitioning of programs can be directed to Schechtman at 406-459-7192.