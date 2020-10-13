Nominees for Lewis and Clark County District Court judge announced

The Montana Judicial Nomination Commission has announced three judicial candidates for Gov. Steve Bullock to consider for appointment in the First Judicial District.

The commission will submit the following names to the governor to consider for appointment to the judicial seat vacated by Judge James Reynolds in Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties:

Christopher David Abbott

Mary Elizabeth Cochenour

David Ole Olson

Nine people applied for the position and the commission interviewed six of them before sending the three nominees to the governor for consideration. The judge appointed by the governor is subject to Montana Senate confirmation during the 2021 legislative session. If confirmed, the appointee will serve until January 2023.

Judicial Nomination Commission members are District Judge John C. Brown of Bozeman; Janice Bishop of Missoula; Karl Englund of Missoula; Elizabeth Halverson of Billings; Hal Harper of Helena; Lane Larson of Billings; and Nancy Zadick of Great Falls.

