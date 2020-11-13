Nomination deadline extended for Montana Top Workplaces awards

The nomination deadline for Montana Top Workplaces awards has been extended from Nov. 13 to Dec. 11.

The Independent Record and other Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana have teamed up with a national workplace research firm, Energage, for this competition. Energage has surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations in 53 markets during the past year, gaining valuable insights into what makes companies great places to work.

Through this competition, any public, private, nonprofit or government organization with 35 or more employees in Montana is eligible to sign up for the chance to be recognized as a Montana Top Workplace. Employees of participating workplaces will be interviewed through December using a short 24-question survey, and Energage will compare the survey results to its industry benchmarks.

State and regional winners will be recognized in a special section published in the Independent Record and other Lee Montana newspapers in June 2021. All participating businesses will receive a complimentary, confidential 10-page review from Energage.

There is no fee to participate.

To enter, visit https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana/ or call 406-206-9789.

