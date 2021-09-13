Nominate a local hero for First Responders Day recognition

When everyone else runs away from danger, first responders run toward it.

In honor of First Responders Day, the Independent Record and presenting sponsor St. Peter’s Health will produce a special section recognizing 10 of these everyday heroes in the Helena area.

The deadline has been extended to Friday, Sept. 17 to nominate an EMT, paramedic, firefighter, law enforcement officer, firefighter or other first responder who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make our community a better place. Nominations can be submitted online at https://go.helenair.com/firstresponders.

The ten winners selected by an independent panel of judges will be featured in a special section published on First Responders Day, Oct. 24.

For more information, call 406-447-4074 or email editor@helenair.com.

