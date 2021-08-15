No major fire runs despite windy conditions, officials say

Dry, windy weather increased fire activity overall from Saturday to Sunday, officials said about blazes burning in central and northcentral Montana, but said firefighters anticipated this change and there were no major fire runs.

There is a red flag warning for fire weather Sunday and Monday, which means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly across much of Montana, including high temperatures, wind gusts and low humidity, the Department of Natural Resource and Conservation said.

U.S. Forest officials said much of the smoke in the area is coming from fires across Montana and further west. Air operations are limited due to poor visibility, but conditions were expected to improve Sunday afternoon. Work was to continue Sunday on securing containment lines and to direct attack where feasible and indirect attack based on weather, fuels and topography conditions.

The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend grew to 54,973 acres, officials said Sunday, but noted that containment has also increased to 43%.