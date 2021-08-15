No major fire runs despite windy conditions, officials say

Dry, windy weather increased fire activity overall from Saturday to Sunday, officials said about blazes burning in central and northcentral Montana, but said firefighters anticipated this change and there were no major fire runs.
There is a red flag warning for fire weather Sunday and Monday, which means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly across much of Montana, including high temperatures, wind gusts and low humidity, the Department of Natural Resource and Conservation said.
U.S. Forest officials said much of the smoke in the area is coming from fires across Montana and further west. Air operations are limited due to poor visibility, but conditions were expected to improve Sunday afternoon. Work was to continue Sunday on securing containment lines and to direct attack where feasible and indirect attack based on weather, fuels and topography conditions.
The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend grew to 54,973 acres, officials said Sunday, but noted that containment has also increased to 43%.
The fire, caused by lightning July 10, had activity Saturday in the north end and work was to continue in that layer Sunday. Two more hotshot crews were to be added in that area. Containment along the eastern edge was secure. Crews are working to contain the remaining line near Big Birch Creek, mopping up and protecting cabins in that area. There are 602 personnel working the fire.
Weather was expected to be hot, dry and windy. Some parts of the fires are making short runs, but they are limited by fine fuels and lack of wind alignment with the terrain. Cooler, wetter weather is forecast starting Tuesday.
The Harris Mountain fire 7 miles southeast of Cascade remained at 31,594 acres Sunday and 53% containment.
Officials said Saturday 24,384 acres of the burned area, or 77%, is private land, 5,931 acres, or 19%, was under the Bureau of Land Management and 1,279 acres was state property (4%).
Officials said Saturday it was the final update from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. Albuquerque Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by Incident Cmdr. Zach Saavedra, will assume command of the fire on Monday.
There were 179 personnel assigned to the fire.
The Balsinger fire 5 miles west of Neihart remained at 8,614 acres and 50% containment, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fire, which started July 9 due to lightning, has 155 personnel assigned.
Most of the work Sunday was on the south end, and the fire remained in its footprint, officials said. Firefighters on Sunday were to work on uncontained line. Patrols continue near Monarch.
