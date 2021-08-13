No immediate changes planned for Helena's school resource officer program

"Is that your problem to solve tonight as the city of Helena? Probably not, but I think that only reinforces the value that SROs provide to our schools," Muszkiewicz told the commission. "Let's figure out how we can get better. Let's identify the problems in the program and let's solve them."

Helena Public Schools is one of the few districts in the state that receives such services at little to no cost, as much if not all of the program is subsidized by the city.

O'Loughlin said from the outset, the possible restructuring of the program has been solely about the best use of city resources. It was hinted that the money would be reallocated from the SRO program to possibly funding expanded mental health services in the district, but the commission never committed to alternative uses of the funds.

However, the effort came about at the height of civil unrest across America, including in Helena, following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last summer. Local protests calling for police reform likely spurred the commission action, and race was quickly brought to the forefront of the discussion.

Courtney Smith, a representative of the Montana Racial Equity Project, said Native students are arrested at a rate seven times higher than their white counterparts.