No immediate changes planned for Helena's school resource officer program

The Helena City Commission's self-imposed June 30 deadline to formulate a new memorandum of understanding with Helena Public Schools regarding the city-funded presence of armed police officers on campuses has come and gone, and some city leaders have expressed concerns about the continuing status quo.
During an administrative meeting on Aug. 4, the commission gave direction to City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk to continue with community discussions on how the policing of public schools might be improved in the future.
A School Resource Officer working group, established in January to bring together community members with ties to the schools and police, have been panned by some social advocacy groups and city commissioners for narrowing the scope of the discussion.
"I do think it was somewhat unfortunate that I think the scope and the purpose of the work group was narrowed pretty early on in the process," City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said during the admin meeting.
O'Loughlin successfully amended the fiscal year 2021 city budget a year ago to withhold approximately $300,000 from the Helena Police Department's operations personnel budget with the intention of finding better uses for those city resources.
The money was later restored to the police budget with the caveat that city staff work with the school district in formulating a more inclusive community discussion on the topic and come up with a new memorandum of understanding by June 30, 2021.
"I'm hoping against the nagging feeling in the back of my head that, in 12 months, we're going to end up with the same MOU," Haladay said during the July 27, 2020 meeting that restored the program funding.
Haladay expressed disappointment in the process during the Aug. 4 meeting and lamented that his "nagging feeling" came to fruition.
"I don't think we executed very well, so I'm not comfortable moving forward at this stage," he said. "I don't think we actually got a clear picture of what this MOU is going to look like other than my understanding that it's going to be pretty much more of the same."
The Helena Police Department's school resource officer program, in operation for more than two decades, is funded by the city to the tune of nearly $300,000 a year, which covers just the salaries of the four full-time school resource officers, or SROs.
Those four officers are responsible for more than simply policing the approximately 8,000 Helena Public Schools students and about 1,000 employees, they are also frequently asked to intervene in cases of mental crises.
According to the Montana Racial Equity Project, Montana students with mental disabilities are referred to law enforcement at a rate three times higher than their peers.
Chair of Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees Luke Muszkiewicz said the state government budgets for only one counselor for every 400 students, calling it "absolutely" inadequate.
"Is that your problem to solve tonight as the city of Helena? Probably not, but I think that only reinforces the value that SROs provide to our schools," Muszkiewicz told the commission. "Let's figure out how we can get better. Let's identify the problems in the program and let's solve them."
Helena Public Schools is one of the few districts in the state that receives such services at little to no cost, as much if not all of the program is subsidized by the city.
O'Loughlin said from the outset, the possible restructuring of the program has been solely about the best use of city resources. It was hinted that the money would be reallocated from the SRO program to possibly funding expanded mental health services in the district, but the commission never committed to alternative uses of the funds.
However, the effort came about at the height of civil unrest across America, including in Helena, following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last summer. Local protests calling for police reform likely spurred the commission action, and race was quickly brought to the forefront of the discussion.
Courtney Smith, a representative of the Montana Racial Equity Project, said Native students are arrested at a rate seven times higher than their white counterparts.
"I want to reiterate that racial inequities do exist within our criminal legal system and they do exist here in Montana and unfortunately that happens in the school system as well," Smith said during public comment.
Still, those on the other side of the issue see things differently.
"I feel that last year we did unfortunately pander to a national conversation Montana has no challenge with," said Samara Sant, founder of 406 Back the Blue, a local organization that sold pro-law enforcement lawn signs.
Dennison Rivera, a member of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee and a former candidate for the Montana House of Representative's District 79 seat, took the argument a step further during the Aug. 4 meeting, arguing the SRO restructuring would actually be detrimental to white students. Rivera also served on the city's SRO working group.
"I believe this is a very sensitive issue that's gonna lead to marginalizing, actually, white kids, gonna marginalize white people," Rivera said.
Sondra Gaub, a candidate for mayor of Helena, also provided public comment, suggesting students who are fearful of armed police officers on their campus can talk to other district employees about their mental health.
"They have cooks, they have janitors that they can talk to. The janitors are great to talk to," Gaub said. "Our schools are supposed to help them move within our society and become successful within it, and SROs and police officers are the people that help us play by the rules."
Harlow-Schalk said in an interview Monday that while some on the commission might be disappointed in the outcome, the forthcoming new MOU with the school district will look much different than previous iterations.
She said the existing MOU was last revised in 2013.
"Our old one was really out of date," she said.
The commission directed the city manager to incorporate best practices from an American Civil Liberties Union white paper on the topic into the forthcoming MOU.
"I do support using the ACLU white paper as a guide moving forward," Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said. "What that white paper suggests is very much what we're doing."
That guidance suggests more clearly outlining SRO roles in the district to better avoid use of law enforcement when a school counselor or mental health crisis team might be better for the job.
"Our prior MOU did not do that," Hagen said. "I think this is a significant change in transparency and I think that is what we're looking for as a community, is transparency in our police department."
Harlow-Schalk said Monday she does not expect a new MOU to be crafted in the near future, but that ongoing discussions will continue and the SRO program will remain intact for the upcoming school year.