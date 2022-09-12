 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres

The No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge was reported 3:47 p.m. Sunday. As of Monday morning it was at 400 acres. 

The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said.

The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.

The cause of the blaze was not listed. The latest update on the fire was posted on https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8421/ at 2:46 p.m. Monday. The fire was at 400 acres in the previous posting Monday morning.

