No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 1,145 acres

The No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge is estimated to be 1,145 acres, U.S. forest officials said Thursday.

The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District and the far east end of the Pintler Ranger District. It is being managed by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, in close coordination with Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

The fire is in an area that has had large amounts of tree mortality, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

It is dense and continuous throughout the Electric Peak roadless area and recommended wilderness area. Because of the current state of the dead timber, it’s neither safe nor effective to put fire personnel into the area, officials said.

Fire personnel are managing from the air, while other firefighters are observing the fire’s progression, activity and overall behavior from various vantage points on the two districts.

No homes or private property are threatened by the fire. Officials said this provides an opportunity to responsibly allow fire to naturally function and provide ecological benefits.

Officials said appropriate management actions will be considered and implemented as dictated by the fire.

Closure orders have been issued for some areas of the forest in the Electric Peak area and Kading Campground.