 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 1,003 acres, Murray fire 83% contained

  • 0
2022_09_12-13.43.35.923-CDT.jpeg

A Smokejumper aircraft drops supplies to the Murray fire.

 Inciweb.org

The No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge has grown to 1,003 acres, officials said Tuesday.

The fire is in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The fire, reported 3:47 p.m. Sept. 11, was initially sized up at 50-100 acres. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, forest officials said.

“Fire growth today has been primarily west, northwest moving just past the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest boundary,” U.S. Forest officials said.

They said cooler conditions are expected the rest of the week as some Pacific moisture starts moving into the fire area. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The fire is in an area that has had large amounts of tree mortality, forest officials said Tuesday. The fuel loading is dense and because of the current state of the dead timber, it’s neither safe nor effective to put fire personnel into the area.

People are also reading…

They said fire personnel are managing from the air, while other firefighters are observing the fire’s progression.

They said due to the fire’s remote location, which provides an opportunity to responsibly allow fire to naturally function and provide ecological benefits the district has developed a management strategy that is based on site specific factors such as terrain/topography, weather trends and forecasts. They said they have developed a fire plan that exceeds the probable size of the fire to allow for actions as fire behavior, conditions, and locations change.

Elsewhere, the Murray fire 12 miles southwest of Helmville is now at 70 acres and 83% contained, officials said.

Lightning caused the fire that was reported 6 a.m. Sept. 6. There were 128 personnel fighting the blaze as of Monday night, officials said. The fire was in a steep area that had limited access, and initial firefighting was by helicopters and large air tankers.

“Fire activity was minimal again with smoldering hot spots in the interior of the fire area. Fire crews continue mop up activities as they reinforce hand lines in the rough, rocky terrain, officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) said.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in only a week’s time despite the rough terrain, thanks to the work of the boots on the ground and heavy equipment being used on the fire,” said AJ Angelo, Clearwater Unit fire management officer.

Fire officials said there will be a demobilization of resources as containment increases.

The fire is on Bureau of Land Management property but under the protection of the DNRC.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of children in DR Congo miss class due to violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News