No explanation offered for abrupt Fuel Fitness closings

A Former Fuel Fitness worker expressed shock Monday in the wake of the abrupt permanent closings of the fitness centers in Helena and Butte.

The closings came to light Sunday.

The windows and doors of both locations were covered in wood sheathing over the weekend. Holes were cut out for security camera surveillance.

Property records show that the primary owner of the building in Butte on Harrison Avenue is MLB Leasing and that Michael Burks of Missoula is its registered agent.

All information suggests he is the owner of Fuel Fitness.

The Helena location at 3336 N. Montana Ave. was closed as well. The parking lot was empty Monday morning. The windows were boarded up and padlocks were on the doors.

"This location is permanently closed," a paper sign with a Fuel Fitness letterhead read. "For questions or if you are an existing member please email helena@fuel406.com."

Zoominfo.com states Fuel Fitness Helena employs 11-20 people and has $1 million to $5 million of revenue.

Burks ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a District 97 seat in the Montana House of Representatives in the June 2022 primary election in Missoula County. He lost the primary to Lyn Hellegaard.

In 2016, Burks abruptly disbanded the Missoula Maulers hockey team after a dispute with the Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association over ice fees. In 2015, Burks sued Southgate Mall in Missoula because he believed that the mall had improperly denied him permission to open a Christian bookstore.

Past news articles have referred to him as owner of Fuel Fitness and some former gym members have received emails from Michael Burks, describing himself as owner/president.

The Fuel Fitness facilities in Kalispell and Missoula remained open on Monday. Workers at the Missoula location said they did not know how to get in touch with Burks.

Other attempts to reach him by phone and email have been unsuccessful.

Neither Burks nor anyone else in management has offered an explanation for the closings of the two Fuel Fitness locations or why they occurred so quickly and without warning, stunning staff and customers alike.

Breken Fitzpatrick said on social media he worked at the Butte facility.

"The employees and the GM of both Butte and Helena locations were blindsided by the closing," Fitzpatrick said on Facebook. "We went to work on Saturday without knowing we would be out on the street, jobless, on Sunday. We were a family, the employees, the gym members, all of us. Now that family is broken. We still don’t have answers, it’s as if they, the owners, are acting like the gym never existed.

"We are all heartbroken, confused, and hurt. It’s a horrible time," Fitzpatrick said.

David Erickson of The Missoulian and Phil Drake of the Helena Independent Record contributed to this report.