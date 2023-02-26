NorthWestern Energy and the Missouri-Madison River Fund Trust announced nine public recreation improvement projects have been awarded grant and matching money.

NorthWestern’s $196,500 in funding and $511,538 from the river fund will be combined with $361,928 from agency and project partners to complete nine projects totaling more than $1 million this year.

Many of the projects are in the Helena area, including Gates of the Mountain, Holter Lake and several at Hauser Lake. And there are funds for the Craig fishing access site, according to a news release from NorthWestern.

NorthWestern said it will contribute an additional $539,023 to state, federal and local agencies for operation and maintenance work at existing recreation sites.

These efforts were included in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Project 2188 hydroelectric license in the 1990s to ensure that public recreation sites, facilities, and opportunities remain available into the future.

“NorthWestern Energy and its employees are proud to support the Missouri-Madison River Fund Trust, a unique private-public partnership to improve and maintain public recreation facilities and opportunities on these great rivers,” said NorthWestern Energy Hydropower License Compliance Manager Andy Welch.

At the Craig fishing access site on the Missouri River, overflow parking will be developed on leased Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad property.

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said in a news release from NorthWestern that a lack of parking for anglers and recreationists utilizing the access site in Craig has been an issue for years.

Other 2023 projects are:

• Kiosk upgrades at Forest Service sites in the Gates of the Mountains corridor.

• The Bureau of Land Management will drill new wells at the Devil’s Elbow Campground and Clark’s Bay day-use site on Hauser Lake to continue to provide drinking water to site visitors and area recreationists.

• Solar arrays will be installed by the Bureau of Land Management at three developed campgrounds on Hauser Lake and Holter Lake to power administration buildings at the sites.

• Paved surfaces of ADA-accessible pathways within Riverside Campground at the very upper end of Hauser Lake will be upgraded by the Bureau of Reclamation.

• Deteriorated sections of the popular Beaver Creek Trail between Hauser Dam and Beaver Creek Access Site will be restored and upgraded by the US Forest Service, with cooperation from the Montana Conservation Corps.

• In Great Falls, the existing drinking water fountain along the River’s Edge Trail near the south end of Black Eagle Dam will be upgraded by the City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department to include a water bottle filling station and a dog water bowl.

• There will be 20,000 River’s Edge Trail maps will be printed for free distribution to the public with support from the River Fund, NorthWestern Energy and other project partners.

• On Ennis Lake’s west shore, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will expand camping opportunities and improve carry-in watercraft access at Meadow Lake Fishing Access Site.

• At Trapper Springs along the Lower Madison River the Bureau of Land Management will drill a new well to continue to provide drinking water to site visitors.

• In addition, dock and vault toilet improvement projects at Hebgen Lake, delayed in 2022 because of resource limits that resulted from historic flooding in Montana, will be completed this year.

• On the Lower Madison at Warm Spring Access, a boat ramp replacement will be completed this summer.

Projects funded in 2023 raise the tally to 160 projects, with $6 million in funding by the River Fund Trust and $1.6 million in matching funds from NorthWestern Energy in the past 17 years.

River Fund grants and NorthWestern Energy matching funds have helped leverage public agency and partner funding to provide more than $12 million in public recreation improvements in the Missouri-Madison corridor.

The Missouri-Madison River Fund trust for public recreation, valued at $7 million, was created through the collaborative efforts of NorthWestern Energy; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; U.S. Forest Service; U.S. Bureau of Land Management; Madison, Gallatin, Broadwater, Lewis and Clark, Cascade and Chouteau counties; and numerous other public and private partners.