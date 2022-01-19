Nine overdoses from fentanyl-laced heroin reported in Helena area

There have been nine overdoses from fentanyl-laced heroin in the Helena community in the past 48 hours, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Dutton said the St. Peter's Health emergency room has successfully revived all nine overdose patients. There have been no deaths, but at least one of the overdosed individuals was in serious condition.

"An alarming situation is occurring in our community," Dutton said. "St. Peter's Hospital and my office are very concerned with am alarming trend occurring now."

Dutton said the drugs came over the southern United States border with Mexico. Dutton said that through his participation in the Western States Sheriff's Association, the member states of the southern border have warned of drug cartels marketing heroin laced with fentanyl.

The drug can reportedly be sold as a blue pill with a poor binding agent that crumbles easily, Dutton said.

"We have seen an increase in life-threatening drug overdoses the last few days because of drugs believed to be laced with fentanyl," said Dr. Tiffany Kniepkamp, emergency room physician at St. Peter's. "This is our community, and we urge anyone who uses or has a loved one who uses to exercise extreme caution. Have Narcan and know how to use it, and please do not hesitate to seek emergency care if needed."

Dutton said the sheriff's office typically doesn't hear about overdoses, but this situation is unprecedented.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is part of the Angel Program, which is sponsored by Gov. Greg Gianforte's foundation. Through the program, a user can go to law enforcement and request treatment. That individual will then be transported to a treatment facility, and criminal charges will not be issued. Dutton said this is at no cost to the individual.

Dutton said the Missouri River Drug Task Force currently has several investigations underway, but this new product is complicating the public safety aspect of their work.

"Please, please, we are asking as community leaders to warn your family members of this dangerous situation," Dutton said. "We offer laud to St. Peter's Emergency Room staff for delivering the life saving care. Please get yourself or a loved on into treatment for addiction."

