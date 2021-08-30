Nine hounds dumped near Boulder have been rescued so far

Nine young hound dogs that were apparently dumped in the mountains near Boulder last week have been rescued so far, and authorities are looking for more.

Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle said someone gathering firewood in the area found three hound dogs and rescued two of them on Aug. 26. With help from other people in the area, local campgrounds and the Lewis and Clark Humane Society in Helena, seven more hounds have been rescued since then.

“Our staff spent hours climbing through difficult brush, and driving up and down looking for these poor dogs,” the Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “ … One sweet puppy was found deep in a ravine, and had to be hoisted to safety, you could see in her eyes she was grateful to finally be safe.”

The Humane Society’s veterinarian and medical team has begun evaluating the dogs. Many have some type of injury, from bumps and scratches to potential broken limbs.

“They have had a rough few days, but they are safe,” the Facebook post says. “After a nice nap, and a delicious breakfast they have enjoyed snuggling with staff and getting lots of attention!”