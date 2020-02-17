Night to Shine will feature an unprecedented 29 acts

Helena's 2020 Night to Shine will be one for the record books, as event organizers have recruited an unprecedented 29 acts to perform in the 2 1/2 hour high school talent show.
Distributive Education Clubs of America advisers Elizabeth Belcourt of Helena High School and Levi Dawes of Capital High School expressed their enthusiasm at having such a wealth of talent to feature in Tuesday's show. This is the first year for these new DECA advisers in coaching the students through the event.
"The amount of acts is higher than it ever has been," Belcourt said. "But there is not a drop in talent at all."
The majority of the work to host Night to Shine is done by the DECA students. The club teaches students about business and entrepreneurship, and Night to Shine is an example of the students leading the charge to host the event.
The students work as stage hands and emcees and do public relations, advertising and media work for the event. It is also their job to market and produce the event each year.
The students also work selling concession items, and Belcourt said there is a variety to choose from this year.
However, it's the local teen talent that draws most people to Night to Shine. Dawes said this year's lineup features soloists, duets and groups of up to 11 individuals. There will be a significant number of dancing and musical acts at this year's event, according to Dawes
"We have tons of variety in our acts this year," Belcourt said. "Everything from a 10-piece brass band to Irish dancers."
For many students, Night to Shine is the culmination of weeks of rigorous practice.
"The students spend hours and hours outside of school perfecting their acts through hard work and dedication," Belcourt said.
Night to Shine will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Helena Civic Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 to $30 and can be purchased directly through the civic center website: www.helenaciviccenter.com.
All proceeds from Night to Shine go to support Helena High School and Capital High School DECA clubs.
Montana DECA is the primary sponsor.