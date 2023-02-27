Mamma Mia, here we go again -- for the 30th time at Helena’s annual Night to Shine Talent Show that lit up the stage Monday Night at the Helena Civic Center.

Dancers Eliana Lundstrom, Kelsie McGowan, Mikayla Stafford, Milla Compton, Ellie Mercer and Natalya Routzahn opened the 17-act show in groovy get-ups leaping and twirling to the 1975 hit “Mamma Mia” by ABBA.

Capital High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) coordinator Levi Dawes highlighted that it was the second show back in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re ahead of where we’ve been (on tickets) the last couple of years, so that’s a plus,” said Dawes. “We’re excited to see the performers. We’ve got 17 really good acts.”

The two other dancing acts of the night included Irish dancers prancing and tapping their way along the stage to modern pop songs and the bubbly Helena High Bengalettes performing “More Than You Know.” This is the Bengalettes’ second year in a row in the show.

Sophie Clark was seated, ready to cheer on her brother, Thomas Clark, an Irish dancer.

“I'm excited,” Sophie said. “I think he’ll probably do a good job.”

Sophie was correct about the Irish dancers doing a good job. Tim Clark, Thomas and Sophie’s dad, added that the dancing group has been rehearsing once a week for a little over an hour since November for the talent show.

Many firsts hit the stage on Monday night. Matthew Shields of East Helena High School performed Elvis Presley’s “If I can Dream” on the piano; this is the first time the invitation has been extended to high schools outside of Helena.

Another "pawsitively" spectacular first was McKennah Danielson and her dog Page executing tricks on stage such as pushing a cart, jumping through a hoop and going in and out between her legs. Page is the first dog in all 30 years to hit the stage for Night to Shine.

Following that was Alessia Biancheri, an exchange student from Italy, singing “Quando Viene di Cember,” or “Once Upon a December,” from the film “Anastasia” in Italian in a sparkling blue gown similar to that of the title character. Not many, if any, exchange students audition for the talent show.

There were 11 musical acts. From the original song “Butterfly Catcher” by Penelope Williams to Star Wars’ “Binary Sunset” on the French horn from Carson Payne to John Goodwin floating over the black and white keys on “William Tell Overture,” there was something distinctive for everyone’s ears.

Goodwin has performed four times at Night to Shine. He also played two pieces with the jazz band Blue Men Group on Monday to close the show.

“I was a little nervous, but you can’t see everyone with the lights on,” said Carlee Foster, who sang “Long Live Cowgirls” alongside Makenzie Grotbo on the violin and Cohen Boyd accompanying her on voice and electric guitar.

Spoken word made an appearance as well with Lyla Acherman bottling up the crowd with her poem “Taylor, The Latte Boy.”

Night to Shine is put on by DECA at Capital High School and Helena High School. DECA is a club that prepares students for finance, marketing, hospitality and management in their futures.

“Night to shine provides our students with a hands-on learning opportunity,” said Jessica Frazier, HHS DECA coordinator. “This experience provides our students with the ability to become leaders in their community and learn how to plan, promote and implement a large-scale event like Night to Shine. The funds raised for tonight will help our students compete at the state and national level.”

This year, 13 DECA students from CHS and HHS will be heading to Orlando in the DECA International Career Development Conference on April 22-25 alongside over 20,000 other high school students.

“Being the 30th is huge, and it’s exciting to have the community’s support,” said Frazier.

