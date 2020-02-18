Night to Shine: Helena students star in fundraiser talent show

Helena's biggest Night to Shine event to date featured 29 high school acts Friday night at the Helena Civic Center.

The annual fundraiser for the Distributive Education Clubs of America featured soloists, duets and groups of students from Capital High School and Helena High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The event is organized and executed by the students in Helena's DECA clubs with help from their advisers, Elizabeth Belcourt at HHS and Levi Dawes at CHS. The clubs aim to teach students about business and entrepreneurship.

The total amount raised at the event was not available in time for this story but was expected to be announced Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0