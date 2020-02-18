Night to Shine: Helena students star in fundraiser talent show
Night to Shine

A scene from the 27th annual Night to Shine talent show Tuesday night at the Helena Civic Center.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Helena's biggest Night to Shine event to date featured 29 high school acts Friday night at the Helena Civic Center. 

The annual fundraiser for the Distributive Education Clubs of America featured soloists, duets and groups of students from Capital High School and Helena High School. 

The event is organized and executed by the students in Helena's DECA clubs with help from their advisers, Elizabeth Belcourt at HHS and Levi Dawes at CHS. The clubs aim to teach students about business and entrepreneurship. 

The total amount raised at the event was not available in time for this story but was expected to be announced Wednesday. 

Photos: Students command the stage at the 27th annual Night to Shine

