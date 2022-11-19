Nick Petrusha column: Why do you follow Christianity?

There I was, standing at the pier looking out into the Red Sea, talking with some guys fishing.

It was a breezy week night and not much was biting, so we got talking. There were a few minutes of small talk about fishing and where we were from. My new friends were very quick to turn the conversation to the topic of religion.

Knowing I was from the USA, one of them asked me the question, “Why do you follow Christianity?”

This is an incredibly important question for people in many different walks of life. Being able to answer this question is important for the seasoned Christian, one who has been walking with Jesus for a long time. It is important for the person who is searching, knowing there is a God, but not knowing who it is. This is also important for the person who is indifferent toward faith, one who lives life not against the things of God but not pursuing them either.

One popular but untrue thought is all religions are basically the same. They possess the same elements, a higher power or gods, scriptures or teachings and followers or adherents. There are several inherently wrong ideas about this way of thinking. First, the followers are moral.

A guru in Hinduism is an idolater in Christianity because of the worship of 32 million gods. A saint in Christianity is an idolater in Islam by committing the unforgivable sin of shirk. Good fruit in one religion is bad fruit in another. It is intellectually lazy to say that all religions are basically the same. It is like saying that two unknown pills are the same, sure they might have some superficial similarities, but inherently they have very different functions and outcomes.

Now we know all religions are not the same, how do we know which one is true? Instead of offering rebuttals to all other religions, let me share with you why I think Christianity is true. First, there has to be a God. Time, space and matter came into existence, therefore it had a point when it was not existing, a point when it came into existence (was created) and now exists presently.

What or whoever created time, space and matter cannot be made of time, and space and matter, the creator is outside of it. We don’t look at a house and think to ourselves that the house just came into existence or that the house built itself. We know that someone who exists apart from the house and is much more intelligent than the house spent time designing and constructing the house.

Some might object that if given enough time the house would construct itself. Nowhere else would you draw the conclusion. If I left a pile of building materials to construct a house for enough time, natural forces would eventually construct the house.

If we use the same logic and apply it to the universe, we would naturally conclude that someone apart from the universe and someone much more intelligent than the universe created it. When we think of a creative existence that is outside of time, space and matter it is only logical to conclude that god created the universe.

One might be saying, ok, so what god created the universe, it could be any god. The next question I would ask, are miracles possible? Christianity is a house of cards if God did not create the universe or Jesus was not raised from the dead. Concluded from the previous paragraph, God created the universe and don’t you think that a God that created the universe out of nothing has the power to do what He wants within said creation.

In a book written by Craig Keener, he says that there are over 2 million medically verifiable miracles that have taken place, not just eyewitnesses or personal testimonies but medically verifiable supernatural miracles. So, don’t you think that if God wants to part the sea I was standing at, walk on water or raise Jesus from the dead, He can? Miracles are all around us, just look at the fine tuning it takes to sustain life on this planet.

Jesus being a real person who lived and died by crucifixion at the hands of the Romans is not a disputed fact, but how do we know he was raised to life? Well, we have eyewitness testimonies, not only by his followers, but also by his enemies. Can we trust what is written in the New Testament though? Is it reliable, consistent and corroborated? I would argue yes, the bible was written over 3 continents, in 3 languages by over 40 authors over a period of 1,500 years and yet, tells one, intricately woven story.

We have over 24,000 New Testament manuscripts written anywhere from 50-300 years after the resurrection took place. In fact, according to Biblical scholars Norman Geisler and William Nix, the New Testament has a 99.5% accuracy rate among these manuscripts. All of these historical markers are far better than the manuscripts we have of the great Aristotle, who makes contributions to our modern history, biology, astronomy, physics and other fields. In comparison, his life and earliest manuscripts spanned 1,400 years with only 40 copies to compare.

I would argue that the New Testament, from a historically accurate perspective, is more reliable than the contributions Aristotle made to modern scholastic disciplines.

All this to say, we live in a universe that is created by God.

God, the creator has ultimate dominion over His creation, including miracles. And we have a historically accurate account of the greatest miracle to take place, Jesus resurrecting from the dead. So, to answer the question of my friend from the pier, “why do I follow Christianity?” I follow Christianity for many reasons but ultimately, it is true.