Nick Petrusha column: College students losing their faith

When a young adult goes to college for the first time they are saying goodbye to friends, family and their faith.

According to the Barna Group, roughly 70% of high school students who enter college as professing Christians, will leave with little to no faith. These students usually don’t return to faith, even after graduation.

There are many reasons for this staggering statistic, but it falls into one of two categories. First, their faith is not strong enough to withstand the attack it is about to face, from agnostic roommates to atheist professors and a smorgasbord of debauchery to choose from, faith in college is under constant siege.

Second, is that their faith is too shallow or not their own. For most students coming to college, a huge reason they went to church was because of their parents. They have not thought about why they have faith. Coupling these two factors creates a spiritual graveyard for most coming to college.

It does not have to be like this though, enter campus ministry, specifically Helena Chi Alpha. Helena Chi Alpha is a campus ministry, pioneered 20 years ago, aiming to reconcile college students to Christ. In 2 Corinthians 5:20: “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: be reconciled to God.”

Helena Chi Alpha finds its identity in this passage, we believe that God longs to have each and every person be reconciled to Himself. Each of us who takes on the identity of Christ becomes his ambassador — or christou apostoloi in Greek, which we shorten to the first letters “Chi” and “Alpha,” or XA.

We believe the college campus is the most strategic missions field in the world because of the influence and impact students will make on this earth, for good and bad. As a nation’s campuses go, so goes the future of the nation. Today they learn, tomorrow they lead.

There are three areas we reach out to campus. First, helping to protect the investment the local church has made in our youth. Based on the stat from above, something needs to be done about the alarming rate at which students lose their faith in college. We exist to help those with faith thrive in college and help make their faith their own.

Second, Chi Alpha nationwide, has access to more than one million international students studying in the United States. We have such a unique opportunity to impact the nations as they come study at American Universities. Think about it, many students come from closed countries (where the Gospel is not allowed) to learn English, make American friends, and learn about our culture and religion. These students are at our doorstep.

Third, is sharing the Gospel with those who have never heard before. As America is becoming more post Christian there is an increasing number of students who have never heard the Gospel, let alone who Jesus Christ is. If a student has not put their faith in Christ by the time they graduate, statistics say they probably never will. These are our future leaders. The social, scientific, and spiritual theories of today’s campuses will become the accepted norm for tomorrow’s grade schools, businesses and television programs.

We believe college ministry has the ability to make a huge impact not only in individuals but in a nation. In campus ministry we only have a short time to impact students; we have to be as strategic as possible.

Here at Helena Chi Alpha we try and implement what Jesus did in his short three-year ministry. Intentional discipleship is our primary mode of doing ministry. Meeting with students in small groups and one on one meetings is our best way to impart the Kingdom principles Jesus taught. We only have a short time to make a lasting impact on these University students, so we have to be as intentional as possible.

As Carroll College graduates and Chi Alpha members during our time in college, Helena Chi Alpha made a huge difference in me and my wife Haylee’s life. So much so, that we have given our life to afford other college students the same opportunity. We are in our 10th year of campus ministry and are looking forward to 10 more. Our hope and prayer is the campus, marketplace and world is changed because of the students who come through Helena Chi Alpha.

We would like to thank the Helena community for their support of Helena Chi Alpha, we would not be able to minister to college students without your support. If you would like more info about who we are or what we do, please visit our website at helenaxa.com.

Nick Petrusha is the director of Helena Chi Alpha, we are a ministry reaching out to the college aged youth in Helena and part of a nationwide ministry called Chi Alpha.

