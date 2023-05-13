The Carroll College Saints marched in Saturday at the 113th commencement ceremony held at Nelson Stadium with around 5,000 people in attendance.

Molly McWade, of Brea, California, who majored in biology and minored in chemistry on the pre-physicians assistant course, was selected by her peers to give the student address.

McWade thanked all who have supported the graduates, including family and faculty and staff.

“The people in these rows are the reason I have come to believe in the notion that Carroll is a family,” McWade said. “You have made this place feel like home, which is why this moment is so bittersweet.”

She highlighted the experiences she and her classmates shared the first semester of their first year before the pandemic, like going to Shellie’s Country Cafe late at night, free bowling nights, football games and studying in "the fishbowl" in Guadalupe Hall.

“There were many small moments in that year that brought us together and one big one that broke us apart. It’s so long ago now that I can’t remember the specifics, but I feel like it was called a panoramic or a panini or something like that,” McWade joked.

Through the ups and downs of college, McWade thought about a sign in her grandma’s bathroom reading, “This too shall pass.” She said the hard classes indeed did pass — and she also passed the hard classes.

“Though some of us feel unready to say goodbye, Carroll has prepared us to enter into the next season of life and that season starts now,” McWade said. “So class of 2023, as we go forth to our next adventure, let’s not forget the lessons that we’ve learned in our years together. … Most of all what we’ve learned is that grandma knows best. This too shall pass. ..."

Carroll College President John Cech said McWade “holds the record for the fastest time rolling down Guad hill” on campus.

Student awards were given out. Six seniors received the Bishop Gilmore Award For Outstanding Scholarship for having the highest grade point average. They were: Katie Bradt of Pendleton, Oregon, who majored in psychology, Jill Cooney of Spokane who majored in nursing, Eden Houske of Palos Verdes Peninsula, California, who majored in biology, Anna Jarman of Richland, Washington, who majored in mathematics, Michael Marcham of Camas, Washington, who majored in biology and Linsey Walker of Libby who majored in nursing.

Out of the 18 nominees, Brayton Holmes, of Livingston, and Sarah Graham, of Westpot, Washington, who both majored in public health, were selected for the Michael Murphy Award For Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship for their combined efforts to make Carroll students feel safe, supported and more informed around sexual assault and established the Empowerment Center, a space on campus that allows victim advocates to help students, faculty, and staff who have experienced sexual violence on campus.

The Raymond G. Hunthausen Award For Outstanding Service is given to students for their unselfish contributions to the college or Helena. Three students received it — Luke Raffa of Castle Rock, Colorado, who majored in psychology, Alyssa Puntin of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, who majored in anthrozoology and Henry Phillip of Butte who majored in biology.

The 313 graduates received their diplomas, including the first cohort of Masters of Social Work program. The Masters of Social Work was started in 2021.

James Petrovich, who serves as the chair of the Department of Social Work and director of the Master of Social Work program, highlighted the need for more mental health resources in the state and that the program’s mission is to “prevent and solve social issues” in society.

“We’re graduating 20 people who are all going to go out and be mental health practitioners, which is what Montana needs," Petrovich said. “... It’s a hard world to live in and people are inevitably going to struggle. It’s a part of life, but when we don’t have that work force available to provide that support. We got a lot of families who are struggling. We got kids who aren’t able to be in their own homes anymore for a lot of different reasons but having the professional available to help them through these really important developmental periods, I mean, it’s critical. “

The final graduate to receive their bachelor's degree was Dr. Peter Kamperschroer of Wise River.

Kamperschroer attended Carroll 1961-1964 as a biology student. In 1964, he was advised by a Carroll faculty member to transfer to Loyola University in Chicago to pursue his medical doctor degree with the understanding that upon completion of his MD that he would receive his bachelor's from Carroll.

For an unknown reason, that wasn’t the case. Kamperschroer had gone his whole career with only one degree, an MD. Upon learning of this, the college received Kamperschroer’s transcripts from Loyola and awarded him his degree from Carroll.

“I guess if you’re only going to have one degree to your name, an MD is a pretty good one to have,” Cech said.

Kamperschroer did his residency in Panama and went onto Tufts University for general diagnostic radiology, then to Harvard for pediatric radiology. Following that, he did Interventional Radiology Training at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where he became the director of the residency program. He spent 20 years in private practice in Seymoure, Indiana. He and his wife, Ronna, have been ranching in Wise River since retiring.

The 80-year-old Kamperschroer will now be added to the Carroll class of 1965.

“(Kamperschroer) shared with me his love for his professors here at Carroll back in the early '60s and the incredible preparation he received for medical school here at Carroll,” said Cech. “As you know, Carroll continues to be a giant in the northwest with its esteemed pre-med program.”

Philosophy professor Elvira Roncalli, who received Carroll's Distinguished Scholar Award in 2022, gave the faculty address and touched on the perseverance of a class who had not only survived the normal challenges of college but also the abnormal challenges, such as losing much of their first and second years to COVID-19.

“Among other things, you now know to claim yourself and not let others tell you what or who to be. You now know to cultivate the habit of thought,” Roncalli said. “... You also know that it is not only because of you that you are here today. Without the grace of all who have cared for you, nourished you and encouraged you, you probably wouldn’t be here today.”

The Outstanding Teaching Award went to biology professor Brandon Sheafor. The Distinguished Scholar Award was awarded to assistant professor of biology Ashley Beck for her contributions to her discipline, securing of research grants totaling near $1 million since joining Carroll in 2020 and helping students' participation in research conferences.

Carroll named six Professor Emeritus/Emerita, two who have died recently. Steve Harper was the professor of computer science at Carroll where he started teaching in 1988 and retired at the end of the 2022 school year; he died Sept. 1. Eric Sullican joined Carroll in 2013 and was the professor of mathematics at Carroll before he died on Jan. 13.

The four remaining Professor Emeritus/Emerita were Lynn Petersen who worked at Carroll for over 20 years as a music professor, Kay Satre who served 30 years as an English professor and is now retired, professor of engineering John Scharf who has been at Carroll since 1976 and is retiring this year and Bob Stansberry who started at Carroll in 2001 as a teacher education professor and is now serving as the director of teacher education.

The Excellence in Service Award was given to three Carroll staff members from the registrar's office who embody the spirit of Carroll — Dayle Williams, Amber Barnes and Jamie Carlson.

The Presidential Distinguished Service Award, the highest award the president of the college can give, was awarded to Butch Biskupiak, the director of facilities and grounds, and Rev. Marc Lenneman. Biskupiak started at Carroll as a custodian 47 years ago and has dedicated much of his life to keeping the campus functioning and beautiful.

Lenneman served as the director of campus ministry and campus chaplain for 16 years and will now be the director at the Cathedral of St. Helena. Cech called Lenneman a literal blessing to Carroll’s campus and said that his legacy will live on in the beautiful worship space of All Saints Chapel on campus that he was instrumental in building and in the faith filled individuals he has sent forth while serving at Carroll.

Before the class of 2023 stole the show, a special group of graduates dressed in purple and gold caps and gowns was recognized first — Carroll’s 50-year (class of 1973) and 60-year jubilarians (class of 1963).

Cech gave the president’s address with the main theme being that the world needs more Saints to go out and make it a better place.

“We are sending Saints out into the world,” Cech said. “Each of you will go on to impact hundreds, if not thousands, of people. Each of you will indeed change this world and make it a better place. … Friends, our world is fragile and the future may seem challenging at times. However, I am excited to know that the class of 2023 is going out into it, and each of you will make a difference.”

The Rev. Patrick Beretta, parish priest of St. Patrick Parish in Butte and board of trustees chair at Carroll, gave a benediction.

“(The graduates) now enter into a world of immense needs and even more immense resources,” prayed Beretta. “May they be dazzling light in a world of vast shadows. May they bring meaningful love to a world of conflict. May they have gestures of healing in a world of wounds. … (God,) inspire them to begin their great adventures with moral clarity, confident boldness and merciful compassion — always with love and compassion. Amen.”