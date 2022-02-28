Newly formed group promotes investing in Helena

A newly formed group that seeks to promote home-grown growth and investing in Helena’s future monetarily and philosophically will have its first meeting March 10.

Invest in Helena will meet from 4-6 p.m. on the second floor of the Helena Regional Airport. Tickets are $15.

A news release from Invest In Helena notes that Helena’s population grew by 13.8% from 2010 to 2020, bringing it to a total of 32,091 residents, according to U.S. Census numbers.

“The group believes that locals should play a significant role in determining how Helena expands and what’s attracted to the community,” the news release states. They say Invest In Helena’s goal is to have an educational series that will help the community’s next group of investors succeed.

The first meeting will feature a roundtable discussion of industry leaders talking about investment opportunities in Helena. There will be a social hour afterward.

Invest in Helena is made up of local professionals from various organizations with a common interest in Helena’s advancement.

“Our goal is to connect passionate, entrepreneurial individuals from our community to build a better future for Helena,” its website said.

Brian Obert, executive director of Montana Business Assistance Connection, said several local organizations formed Invest In Helena.

He said he has been watching from afar how some communities reject proposals by out-of-town developers that don’t blend in with the town.

“A community needs to define who they are,” he said, adding the group wants to make sure projects reflect the “essence of Helena and what do we really want.”

Obert said Invest in Helena will also encourage local developers and ways residents can make investments in the community.

He said the group is not anti-growth.

“We have to grow to be a vibrant community, but if we have to grow how can we do this and remain ourselves and our essence,” Obert said.

He said the group will talk of what it wants to look like and find a way there.

“Why wait for someone to come into the community to do a project?” Obert asked. “It rubs me the wrong way. Why can’t we find a way to do that?”

He said Helena “had a swagger” at one point, offering the Cathedral of Helena and the Montana Club as examples.

“We had a swagger, we didn’t wait for someone to come in and do it,” Obert said.

He said people could do much simpler projects than a massive housing development.

“I am a little tired of people looking for someone else to it,” Obert said. “Let’s just go find a way to do it."

He said this will be the first of multiple conversations about what Helena want to be.

To register for the March 10 event or for more information, visit investinhelena.com.

