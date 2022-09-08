Newly appointed Helena city commissioner aims to 'protect and preserve'

"Protect and preserve."

It is a phrase Andy Shirtliff used in an interview shortly after his appointment to the Helena City Commission to describe his hopes for historic buildings in town, but he gets the sense it applies to his new position as well.

Shirtliff was picked by his fellow commissioners to replace Eric Feaver, who at age 77 died of natural causes in June, and will fill that role until Jan. 1, 2024. He would not commit to running for the seat during the 2023 election and said he wants to "focus on the job at hand."

Feaver received more votes than any other city commission candidate during the 2021 election, and Shirtliff said he appreciates the size of the shoes he intends to fill.

"I work for the people of Helena, and we have to face the problems at hand with an eye on the future," he said. "I will respect the voters' wishes who elected Eric. He was the top vote-getter last year."

As a member of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the union Feaver helped establish, Shirtliff said he admired his predecessor and largely sees important city issues the same way Feaver did.

"There are things that I will respect what Eric was trying to do. Nonmotorized transportation is one of them. Housing is another," Shirtliff said.

City Commissioner Sean Logan spent the bulk of the appointment process advocating for former Helena Police Chief Troy McGee. But when Logan saw Shirtliff was the commission's pick, he made the motion to appoint Shirtliff and voted in favor of the appointment.

"At that point, it seemed like the right thing to do, to get behind our colleague," Logan said. "I think he'll do just fine."

Logan said the city commission received a fair number of emails from residents who called for their local elected officials to replace Feaver with someone who would vote how Feaver would have voted, but he does not see it that way.

"Eric was one of a kind," Logan said. "To know how he would have voted on any given topic is impossible, but I do think there is commonality between the two of them in some respects."

One of those is their adeptness at talking to people. Logan said he and Feaver saw the world differently, but Feaver was always willing to talk it out, typically over beer.

"I found Shirtliff to be a person you can talk to," he said. "With a legislative body like Helena's City Commission, if you can talk to people, then you've got something."

But at the end of the day, Shirtliff is his own man.

"Andy is going to do Andy," Logan said.

The 42-year-old Shirtliff said he has his own list of goals he would like to help the city achieve, including streamlining its business licensing and permitting process, something he helped do at the state level during his tenure with the Montana Small Business Administration.

"I work with businesses on a daily basis, and I see that some businesses are struggling with working with the city whether it was a large construction firm or if it was a small startup or a restaurant looking to relocate here," he said. "According to studies -- they've done surveys for years here in Helena -- the two top things people really want more of is retail, food. And to hear that there's been some roadblocks for one reason or another, I want to help streamline that process."

He said there is "a lot of work to be done," including getting up to speed on local governance.

Logan said despite his more than 20 years of experience working for the Helena Fire Department, it still took him time to get his city commissioner feet under him, and Shirtliff will likely be no different.

"He is going to bring ideas he feels represent the wishes of Helena residents, and it's a perspective we will learn about over time," Logan said. "It will take him some time to understand those things that are important to him."

Shirtliff said he will lean on the city staff's knowledge throughout his time on the commission.

"I don't pretend to know everything," he said. "There is a lot of talented people with a lot of experience in city government, and it will be an honor to learn from those folks."

Shirtliff said he recently spoke with Feaver's widow, Ellen Feaver. She told him that during her late husband's time on the city commission, he was the happiest he had ever been.

"It was an honor for him to serve his community, and it is for me," Shirtliff said. "I want to make people proud."