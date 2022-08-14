New wildfire west of Augusta estimated at 4 acres

Officials estimated a new wildfire burning in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest about 15 miles west of Augusta had burned about four acres as of Sunday.

The Sugar Loaf Fire was reported Saturday evening and is burning in steep rocky terrain, the Forest Service said in an announcement on Facebook. A Type 2 initial attack crew, Hotshot crew, two Type 1 helicopters, a Type 3 helicopter and air attack were called to respond to the wildfire that is being managed for suppression, the announcement says.

“Aided by aerial resources that helped slow the spread of the fire, the personnel had a successful day working toward containment today,” the Forest Service said in an update at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.