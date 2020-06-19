New traffic signal installation on Montana Avenue next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Department of Transportation is installing and activating new traffic signals along Montana Avenue and Lyndale Avenue starting Monday.

Billings Avenue will be closed at Montana Avenue on June 23 while the new signal is activated and the old signal is removed. The closure is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Motorists traveling north and south on Montana Avenue will be able to continue to travel through the intersection. Driving lanes and turning lanes may be temporarily closed. Pedestrians should expect sidewalk closures at various intersections. Pedestrians will be directed to the nearest marked crosswalk.

Signal work is also expected to take place at the intersections of Montana-Helena avenues, Montana-Prospect avenues, Montana-11th avenues and Lyndale-Benton avenues next week.

The work is part of the Lyndale-Montana Sidewalks Project. The project is replacing heavily worn sections of sidewalk, ensuring the sidewalk ramps and approaches in the area follow Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, and updating electrical equipment at intersections.

The project is located on Lyndale Avenue between Last Chance Gulch and Helena Avenue, and on Montana Avenue between Helena Avenue and 12th Avenue in Helena. The project is anticipated to be completed in September 2020. For more information visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lyndalemontana/.

