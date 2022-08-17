New telescope a shining star at Montana Learning Center

On the grounds of the Montana Learning Center off of Canyon Ferry Road just 19 miles east of Helena is a small building that offers a gateway to the stars.

The Montana Learning Center, a nonprofit organization providing educational opportunities, has been gifted a 24-inch Ritchey-Chretien Reflecting Telescope from Mike and Lynn Rice of the New Mexico Skies.

It now sits with two other telescopes at the Mike and Lynn Rice Astronomical Park for Science and the Arts at the learning center in a newly built building with a retractable roof on the cusp of Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Ryan Hannahoe, executive director of the Montana Learning Center and friend of the Rices, said it is the largest and most advanced public-access telescope in the state, adding Glacier National Park has a 20-inch telescope.

He said the telescope, which was one of the personal telescopes of the late Mike Rice, is meant for up-close views of the moon and planets within the solar system.

“It displays planetary objects very nicely,” Hannahoe said.

"It's a beautiful instrument," he said. "I am glad we have support from people like the Rices."

Hannahoe said the telescope can track objects all night long and said it is connected to a computer and can be run by an iPad.

“It’s amazing, it really is,” he said, adding some of the students at the Montana Learning Center’s overnight summer camp have had a chance to look through it and saw the moon for the first time through a telescope.

To look through a telescope like this, for the first time, is huge for the kids, Hannahoe said.

“A telescope like this is jaw-dropping for them,” he said, adding it brings a “wow” factor with it.

Hannahoe said the telescope was picked up in 2018 and refurbished with the help of some Montana Department of Commerce grants. It was finished in early 2022 and moved to Montana.

The learning center has had some public observing nights for $15 a person. It also offers small group parties where people rent the facility for $500 for 10 or fewer people for a 90-minute program, and it comes with an astronomer. Public viewing is by appointment only.

He said there was local support for the telescope mount. The maker, Software Bisque, did an in-kind donation, and there was some funding from the Treacy Foundation of Helena and Boeing Helena.

He said the donated telescope, if new, would cost $150,000. He said it was made in the United States in 2005. Hannahoe said there was probably $40,000 in setup costs.

The telescope weighs 1,200 pounds and was lowered into the building by crane on July 21.

Hannahoe said he hopes to expand the guest astro-tourism program and make the telescope more available to kids. There will be five telescopes at the park. He said two are installed with the nonprofit and three are on back order.

Jon Dillard is a board member and volunteer at the Montana Learning Center and is also a member of the Helena Astronomical Society. He was grilling burgers last week for students at the learning center’s academic summer camp.

“I am absolutely thrilled,” he said of the telescope. “To have that kind of capability and resources in Helena and Montana is wonderful.”

He joked that he has not had a chance to look through the new telescope but was hoping for a chance to be asked.

“It’s gorgeous,” he said.

For more information, call the Montana Learning Center at 406-475-3638 or go to https://montanalearning.org/contact-us/.