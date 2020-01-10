As part of a continued effort to reduce its contribution to global warming and the harmful effects it has on climate, the city of Helena recently hired a sustainability coordinator.
Patrick Judge recently took over the part-time role in addition to his work as an adjunct professor at Carroll College, teaching a course titled "energy and the environment."
"The two jobs certainly complement each other," he said. "It's great to teach the theory in the classroom and try to apply it in the real world."
Judge said the city has made great strides over the last decade or more in reducing its carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.
City leadership commissioned the formation of a "Climate Change Task Force" that in 2009 produced an action plan. The task force looked at data from the past 10 years and determined the city had reduced greenhouse gasses and energy usage by 20% over that time.
The plan listed 38 recommendations for the city to further its sustainability plans, the first of which was to hire a sustainability coordinator.
Enter Judge.
"I'm excited to build on what's already been done," he said. "We want to lead by example."
Judge said his plan for the immediate future includes fully populating the city's citizen conservation board, a 14-person board made up of engineers, conservationists, educators and at-large citizens tasked with "supporting, recommending, reporting on and monitoring sustainability measures" undertaken by city government.
The board was revived in 2017 through a pair of climate-action-related resolutions passed by the city commission.
There are currently three vacancies on the board: an earth science field educator, a business or building industry representative and a citizen at large.
Another recommendation made in 2009 was for the city to double down on its efforts and reduce emissions and energy usage by another 20% by this year, which Judge said the city was close to achieving.
City Manager Ana Cortez said the new hire positions the city well to become a leader in sustainability, but that it takes more than just one city to affect lasting change.
"Regions make a difference. States make a difference. We're not alone in this," Cortez said, referencing Missoula and Bozeman's similar efforts. "This is an opportunity for the city to catch up. Missoula and Bozeman have been at this a long time."
Missoula County hired Diana Maneta as its sustainability coordinator more than two years ago. Maneta said her office has done much to rope community stakeholders, business leaders and NorthWestern Energy into a larger discussion about how to solve the pressing issues facing the region, such as drier summers, reduced water supplies and increases in wildfires.
"We're really pleased that both Helena and Bozeman joined the discussions," she said. "There's so many things we can collaborate on."
Missoula County has since jointly committed with the city of Missoula to providing 100% clean energy to the entire urban area by 2030, something Helena officials are considering as well.
Part of Missoula's plan to achieve that lofty goal includes working closely with NorthWestern Energy to determine joint clean energy projects.
"I think we're making good progress in our discussion with NorthWestern Energy," she said. "I take what they're telling us in good faith, that they want to work with us."
The state's largest utility has long claimed 60% of the power it delivers is already derived from green energy sources.
Maneta added that with so many communities in the region staring down the barrel of climate change, there are more reasons than ever to come together collaboratively.
Judge echoed Maneta's sentiments and said he is looking forward to bringing myriad local nonprofits, environmental organizations and community partners together to further the city's efforts.
While Helena has done much in the way of sustainability, Judge said there is always more that can be done as technology advances and becomes more cost effective to implement.
"It looks like the city has continued meeting those goals," he said. "There is a lot of good news, but there is also a lot of room for improvement."
Cortez confirmed the new position is only part time, the salary of which is coming from the general fund, but that there is interest among city leadership in making it a full-time job.
"There's more stuff out there we would love to hear about," Cortez said. "What more can be done? There's always a new box to check."
I’m dying to know the salary for this position.
This is bunk. Want to stop climate change? Stop building houses on every square inch of Montana and 49 other states. Stop deforestation in the South American and African rain forests. Of course that's if you want to follow the sheep and believe that neither the sun, nor the cloud cover, nor volcanoes, nor asteroid impacts cause any changes. Killing coal and oil industries will just kill a lot of countries economies, and sure isn't going to help your lifestyle. Stop telling me what kind of energy to use, what kind of house to live in, what kind of car to drive, and what to eat. We should be using this money to fix our streets and not sell off parks and performance square.
