The state Department of Commerce and Carroll College have completed a new data model to help plan for future community development and land use.

The tool, at bit.ly/3YYxilc, is the result of a semester-long collaboration between Carroll’s “Math in the Mountains” students and Commerce’s Research and Information Services Bureau. Work began on the new data model in September.

The data model predicts population at the county level for the next 20 years, not only the standard variables of births, deaths and migration but also available housing and personal income into the mix. When tested against prior years, the model had an average error of only 504 residents from the actual population in the five largest counties.

“What’s best about this model is not just what it provides today for Montana’s economic developers and planners, but how it can be customized going forward to meet a community’s unique characteristics,” said Mary Craigle, the bureau chief of the state's Research and Information Services. “County-specific data sets and layers can be added to better model local conditions. Additional variables, including age, transportation accessibility and available land can all be added and tested to see if they improve the accuracy of the prediction.”

Montana’s population is expected to increase from 1,112,000 to 1,200,000 by 2035, based on the model. Lewis and Clark County is projected to increase from 70,231 in 2020 to 82,336 in the next 20 years.

The state website for the new population growth prediction tool also has lots of other features, like a visualization of how many vacant homes were in each county in the state as of 2020.

Flathead County ranks No. 1 in the state for vacant housing units, with 7,394, followed by Gallatin County at 5,718 and Yellowstone County, home to Billings, with 4,226.

Out of the 31,621 housing units reported in Lewis and Clark County in 2019, 3,728 were vacant.

Vacant homes can include a high proportion of second homes of high-income people, many of whom may not even live in the state. Many cities and states around the country have considered or implemented "vacant property taxes" on these types of homes.

As state lawmakers confront a housing crisis of epic proportions during the legislative session this winter, the tool gives them data to see into the future of population growth.

“Counties in Montana are very diverse, so we had to try to come up with general mathematical strategies which would be broadly applicable for all counties,” Carroll College math and data science professor Kelly Cline said. “We had different inputs, different back data, for each county, but it all goes into one model.”

Senate Bill 245, which is making its way through the Legislature, would allow multifamily housing in all commercially zoned areas in cities with a population over 7,000 as long as they were connected to municipal sewer and water. The bill passed out of committee last week on an 8-1 vote and will be heard by the full Montana Senate soon.

"Nothing is certain," Cline said, noting the model obviously can't take into account "black swan" events like a pandemic or a climate disaster. "But it's good to have an educated guess."

State officials agree. The Montana Department of Commerce estimates it saved $100,000 in consulting and development fees by having this tool, because the data is both necessary and valuable.

“Creating this data model helps Montana communities, big and small, source the information they need to properly prepare, plan and develop for the future, with the added benefit to add updated data for years to come, which results in huge savings, for the agency and communities,” said Scott Osterman, the director of the Montana Department of Commerce.

Carroll’s “Math in the Mountains” course combines the mathematical modeling skills learned in the classroom with real-world applications found in the workplace. Previous collaborations between the program and local organizations have created usable results. The program has analyzed inventory data for the Helena Food Share, initiated a more efficient scheduling system for physical therapists at St. Peter’s Health and analyzed membership and visitation data for Helena’s ExplorationWorks science museum.

This story was written by staff writers David Erickson and Megan Michelotti.