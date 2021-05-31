New Sleeping Giant Public Market opens in the Helena Valley

While Saturday’s market featured upwards of 20 vendors, Snyder explained that once they do some more expansion at the property there will be room for up to 100 vendors.

Organizers, vendors and visitors to the market celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. under a giant log loveseat constructed by Davies. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was on-site to take part in the festivities and cut the ribbon.

“Having him here is significant because of his dedication and fight for small businesses,” said Snyder.

She explained that during the COVID-19 shutdown, Knudsen stood up for small businesses that were targeted by local health department boards.

“We as small businesses just want to make a living and he’s worked to protect that,” said Snyder.

“I’ve tried to do the right thing,” said Knudsen during the ceremony. “I gave some serious pushback to what I felt were unlawful activities against operations like this by overzealous health departments,” said Knudsen.

In catering to the family atmosphere of the market, West Mont Farm and Gardens had a pen set up with goats for kids to pet and a Softees Soft Serve food truck was dishing up ice cream.