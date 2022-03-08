New sign installed as Jorgenson's enters franchise agreement

The signs were changed Tuesday for Jorgenson’s Inn and Suites, a Helena business with more than a half-century history of being a political hotspot and gathering spot where deals were made.

The new sign at 1714 11th Ave. says "Ramada by Wyndham," as the owners have entered into a franchise agreement with Ramada.

Ann Marie Bowers, Jorgenson's general manager, said in October the restaurant, bar and Vista Apartments will retain the Jorgenson name. However, the 103-room hotel will be part of the Ramada chain.

“We are just franchising,” Bowers said earlier. “We are the same owners.”

She said it is the first time Jorgenson's has entered into a franchise agreement.

The family of Fred Jorgenson built Jorgenson’s Restaurant, adjacent to a 37-unit motel near the state Capitol, in 1958. The motel was later purchased by the Jorgenson family and was expanded into a 103-room complex.

