 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

New sign installed as Jorgenson's enters franchise agreement

  • 0

The signs were changed Tuesday for Jorgenson’s Inn and Suites, a Helena business with more than a half-century history of being a political hotspot and gathering spot where deals were made.

The new sign at 1714 11th Ave. says "Ramada by Wyndham," as the owners have entered into a franchise agreement with Ramada. 

Ann Marie Bowers, Jorgenson's general manager, said in October the restaurant, bar and Vista Apartments will retain the Jorgenson name. However, the 103-room hotel will be part of the Ramada chain.

“We are just franchising,” Bowers said earlier. “We are the same owners.”

She said it is the first time Jorgenson's has entered into a franchise agreement.

The family of Fred Jorgenson built Jorgenson’s Restaurant, adjacent to a 37-unit motel near the state Capitol, in 1958. The motel was later purchased by the Jorgenson family and was expanded into a 103-room complex.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How this man turned catching baseballs into a career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News