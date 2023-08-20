Carroll College welcomed nearly 330 new and transfer students on Sunday as the latest crop of "Fighting Saints" moved into their dorm rooms.

The new students come to the private Catholic college from across Montana, 25 states, and six other countries, College President John Cech said early Sunday in a Facebook post to the Helena community.

"They will make Helena their home for the next several years," he said. "If you see them walking around town or in coffee shops, restaurants, stores, or other places, please welcome them to our community."

A group of student volunteers, wearing Carroll gear, helped their new classmates move into their rooms from the Guadalupe Hall parking lot.

Returning students will move in Monday, however some came back to campus Sunday, Cech said. Classes start Wednesday.

Cech was at the college Sunday morning, along with other faculty -- including Father Tyler Frohlich, who is the director of campus ministry -- to meet the new students and their families. He said it is a Carroll tradition.

"I am standing with the admission team and greeting each car, introducing myself as president and welcoming them to Carroll College," Cech said in a telephone interview.

He said he met one student who was from South Carolina, which as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, was the student who came the greatest distance to Carroll.

Cech also said he met a student attending Helena College who is living and eating on the Carroll College campus through an agreement set up between the two schools. Cech said there are about 60 Helen College graduates attending Carroll in addition to some of Helena College's current students who are residents at Carroll this academic year.

"It's a wonderful partnership," he said.

He said Sunday night would be the first dinner at the newly renovated dining area in the St. Thomas Aquinas Center.

The long-term negotiated contractor, Sodexo, made $3.1 million in improvements not only to the dining hall, but to also to a on-campus convenience store and coffee outlet as well. Sodexo provides campus dining, food retail, concessions and catering services for Carroll.

Cech said Dick Anderson Construction worked round the clock to have the hall ready for the first day of school.

"It’s just stunning, just magnificent," he said of the new facilities.

Staff Writer Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021 or phil.drake@helenair.com.