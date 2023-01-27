New restaurant ready to land at Helena Regional Airport

A new restaurant and bar will make a landing at the Helena Regional Airport on Wednesday after the absence of an eatery on the public side of the terminal for more than a year.

The Retreat will touch down Feb. 1, and be a full-service restaurant, offering burgers, fries, sandwiches, soups, salads and some other items said Michael Reilly, president and chief executive officer of Oakwells, operator of the restaurant.

Oakwells, with offices in Georgia and Florida, now operates airport concessions at Great Falls International Airport and has had great success there, he said, adding Helena seemed like a good fit for the company, making it Oakwells’ 12th airport.

According to its website, Oakwells was formed in 2004 and is a privately held company that wholly owns and operates newsstands, specialty retail and food and beverage locations in airports, rail stations, hotels and hospitals.

“We have experience with this size airport,” Reilly said, adding Helena’s passenger numbers on flights is strong, and, at least on paper, the company made the numbers work.

The restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We believe we will do well,” Reilly said, adding a ribbon cutting will be held Feb. 8.

He said food will also be offered in the post-security, passenger area, consisting of soups, salads, paninis and sandwiches.

Reilly said they will also be adding gift items and have traveler’s necessities for sale.

He said they will likely start offering some of the promotions they have at other restaurants, such as a monthly “Italian night,” a Taco Tuesday and brunches.

Reilly said Oakwells will also focus on marketing the event spaces at the airport, promoting them as a great spot for business meetings and group meetings.

The logo for The Retreat is a person flyfishing, which plays off and enhances the name.

“It just seemed to come with (being in) Montana, where you go to gather your thoughts and retreat,” he said.

Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper said the pandemic made it a real challenge for a restaurant to thrive at the airport. He said there has not been a full-service restaurant at the airport for more than a year, since Smokejumper left.

He said 1889 Coffee House came in and provided services for passengers. He said the company will not remain as the airport had to go through a bidding process to find a new operator.

Wadekamper said he has heard good comments about Oakwells.

“Everyone we talked to … had nothing but great things to say about them,” he said.

He and Reilly both said they hope it becomes a destination stop for the Helena area.

“The nice thing about the Helena airport is we are in town and close to other things as well,” Wadekamper said. “It could become a destination.”

The restaurant has an occupancy of about 50 people. It has a full-service kitchen and, like all commercial airports, it has a liquor license, he said.

Reilly said there is free some parking just to the east of the main terminal building, which makes it convenient for people who want to grab a bite to eat to park.

Wadekamper said it’s always been a priority for Helena Regional Airport to have a restaurant, primarily for passengers.

But he notes there are about 2,000 people on the 1,400-acre airport campus.

He said when the airport did expansion in 2020, it improved the passenger side by making food and drink available.

“It’s an amenity passengers look for and like to have,” Wadekamper said.

He said people are excited to see a restaurant return to the airport.

“We hear about it all the time, there is interest from passengers and attendants,” Wadekamper said. “People seem to be excited to see a restaurant operation in terminal building.”