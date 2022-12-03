New public trails open on Westside property donated to Helena

Several new trails are now open to the public on a Westside Helena property recently donated to the city.

“If someone wants to explore, it is open for business,” said Nate Kopp, program and trail director for Prickly Pear Land Trust.

The trails are located on 72 acres that PPLT purchased from the estate of the late William Whyte Jr. and donated to the city of Helena in 2019.

The Whyte property includes 4,800 feet of the old LeGrande Cannon Boulevard road bed, which was available for public use long before it was officially donated to the city. The property also includes about 7,300 feet of existing social trails that developed by repeated use and 9,400 feet of newly built trails for a total of more than four miles of public trails, Kopp said.

Some of the existing social trails were eroding badly and have been rerouted to make them more safe, accessible and sustainable, Kopp said.

The new trails were built with 400 hours of volunteer labor and an additional 1,200 hours of work from the Montana Conservation Corps from May to October of this year, he said.

“MCC is proud to engage young people who work hard in service to our local trail system!” Adam Hein, Central Divide regional director for MCC, said in a written statement. “We value our partnerships with Prickly Pear Land Trust and the City of Helena Open Lands, and we feel grateful that we get to play a part in this wonderful community."

Many of the volunteer hours were provided by a group of local retirees who spent about two days a month building trails by hand, Kopp said.

"Two miles of new trail is hard to build even with the most advanced technology. Building it entirely by hand in a single season is an even greater accomplishment,” Kopp said. “This is an achievement to be shared and celebrated by all who played a role -- the volunteers, MCC crews and city of Helena staff."

Among the new trails is one named O.G.R. in honor of the late Andy Fitzhugh of Helena, who died in February of 2021. His widow Rebecca Rohrer said Fitzhugh was involved in many aspects of the community and had a passion for mountain biking and skiing. O.G.R. stands for “Old Guy Ripper,” a nickname given to Fitzhugh for the way he could rip the ski slopes.

"He could out-ski anybody at any age," Rohrer said.

According to Kopp, O.G.R. offers one of the trail system’s most dramatic views of Mount Helena.

“There’s one turn where you just open up and then you see the iconic face of Mount Helena,” he said. “ … It’s one of the more unique views you have of it on the system, and to me it’s really memorable.”

Another new trail, Charlie’s Trail, was named after an Australian shepherd dog named Charlie who died in 2021 at age 14. A certain look from his owner Heather Grahame would send Charlie into a frenzy by the front door, as he knew a hike on Mount Helena was in store.

"Even in his older age when he couldn’t walk very far, he was thrilled to just walk a few hundred yards on a Mt. Helena trail," Grahame said in an email. " ... Being able to name a trail after him honors his love of the Mt. Helena trails, and of our adventures together hiking on Mt. Helena."

Seven Sisters was an existing social trail on the property. Kopp said PPLT does not know the origins of the trail’s name, which was included on some maps before PPLT purchased the land.

“We are fuzzy on the story so if anyone knows the history and why it’s called Seven Sisters, we’re all ears,” he said.

Kopp said other inherited trails – such as Road to Mars, Northwest Passage and Old Chevy – are extensions of existing trails within the South Hills Trail System.

Helena crews have installed five new trail signs on the property and ordered 10 more, said city spokesman Jacob Garcin. This winter, PPLT plans to update its maps of the South Hills Trail System to include the additions.

"Support from people, organizations, and land managers throughout our region is a critical piece to PPLT's ability to protect land like this and improve community connections to land, with trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and being in nature,” Kopp said.

The 72-acre Whyte property was one of two major additions to Mount Helena City Park in recent years. PPLT donated the adjacent 54-acre Graham property to the city in 2020, and Kopp said public trails could be added to that land in the future.

Together, the two new additions represent close to 15% of the roughly 1,000-acre Mount Helena City Park.

"PPLT strives to pull together community volunteers on projects like this in a way that promotes investment for the long haul both on the trails and on the lands that we worked to make public,” Kopp said. “This trail system and these open lands are in good hands because of the passionate community members who recognize the value in these landscapes and give back to it each and every year."