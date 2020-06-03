New program guarantees Helena College students admission to Carroll College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning this fall, students pursuing an associate's degree at Helena College will be guaranteed admission to Carroll College and at least $18,000 in gift-based aid after graduating from the two-year school.

"We are so excited to partner with Carroll College and give our students and the community additional opportunities to continue pursuing a four-year degree without leaving home," Helena College's interim Dean and CEO Sandra Bauman said in a press release Wednesday.

Helena College students working toward an associate of arts or associate of science degree will be able to enter the co-admission program prior to completing 30 credits. Students in the program will have an opportunity to meet with Carroll College academic advisors during their time at Helena College to ensure a smooth transition.

Helena College students are also allowed to live in the Carroll College residence halls.

“At Carroll, we are committed to improving access to higher education in the Helena area,” Carroll College President John Cech said in the release. “Transfer students do very well at Carroll College and we are pleased to partner with Helena College in providing a seamless transition to a four-year degree for their students. This type of public-private partnership will serve the Helena community exceptionally well."

Students interested in the program can contact either the Carroll College Admissions Office at (406) 447-4300 or the Helena College Admissions Office at (406) 447-6901 or speak with their academic advisor.

