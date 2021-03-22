New policy allows Helena students to finish classes after school year ends

Ream said this policy is a response to the pandemic, but it is also an effort to "untangle learning from the preconceived notion of time." He said some students simply need more time, and in the past that could have been viewed as a bad thing. Consequently, they could end up in the same class the following year, even if they mastered 60% of the content in that class.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This ends up being a defeating proposition for all involved," Ream said. "We're looking at it as though there is a grade of 'not yet' and as a result, yet becomes a need for increased time as opposed to starting entirely over."

The policy will be in effect throughout the summer of 2021, but Ream said educators will consider ways to help if a student is close to finishing in August.

"Could we continue to keep that student enrolled in that class but declare them proficient/passed early next year while concurrently enrolled in the follow-up class?" Ream asked. "It's something that we are constantly exploring as it is needed, pandemic or no pandemic."

Board chair Luke Muszkiewicz said it's important for the board to utilize the flexibility provided by Montana law to ensure it's meeting the needs of every student in the district. This is especially true for those impacted by COVID-19.