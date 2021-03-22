New policy allows Helena students to finish classes after school year ends

Helena Public Schools students will have opportunities to complete their classes or improve their grades this summer under a newly adopted school district policy.
The school district's board of trustees recently approved the new policy, which essentially allows for learning opportunities to continue throughout the summer for students who might need it. This policy was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions it caused during the 2020-21 school year.
"The intent is more around providing students with opportunities and options," said Tyler Ream, district superintendent. "We've utilized "I" grades (incomplete) and "P" grades (passing) in the past, but this year we anticipate that some students may need additional time and opportunities. The policy formalizes our efforts in that regard, committing everyone to remain engaged to provide students with needed opportunities beyond the final day of school."
According to Ream, the need for more opportunities is especially true for high school students for whom grades could delay a pending graduation. Ream said the last day of the school year has traditionally been the last day of instruction, but more people are questioning whether that should be the case.
"What if we could offer a one week intersession after the formal end of the school year, followed immediately by continued opportunities over the summer?" Ream asked.
Ream said this policy is a response to the pandemic, but it is also an effort to "untangle learning from the preconceived notion of time." He said some students simply need more time, and in the past that could have been viewed as a bad thing. Consequently, they could end up in the same class the following year, even if they mastered 60% of the content in that class.
"This ends up being a defeating proposition for all involved," Ream said. "We're looking at it as though there is a grade of 'not yet' and as a result, yet becomes a need for increased time as opposed to starting entirely over."
The policy will be in effect throughout the summer of 2021, but Ream said educators will consider ways to help if a student is close to finishing in August.
"Could we continue to keep that student enrolled in that class but declare them proficient/passed early next year while concurrently enrolled in the follow-up class?" Ream asked. "It's something that we are constantly exploring as it is needed, pandemic or no pandemic."
Board chair Luke Muszkiewicz said it's important for the board to utilize the flexibility provided by Montana law to ensure it's meeting the needs of every student in the district. This is especially true for those impacted by COVID-19.
"Montana law allows us to use alternative criteria to assess whether or not a student has achieved proficiency in their courses, and it also provides us the ability to offer additional opportunities for learning that extend into the summer," Muszkiewicz said. "We intend to explore every opportunity to ensure our students achieve academic success, especially during this pandemic."
The scale of this grading policy is expanded due to the pandemic, but there are lessons learned from the pandemic that the district would like to build upon, according to Ream.
"I understand that some will misunderstand this as lowering the bar," Ream said. "Rather than lowering the bar, these continued opportunities extend the runway. Pandemic and beyond, I believe that it is a good thing to provide students with however many opportunities they need to reach mastery."