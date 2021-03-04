New Phase 1B+ group included in upcoming Helena vaccine clinics

All clinics include mandatory 15- or 30-minute post-vaccine medical monitoring onsite.

These clinics are also open to those in Phase 1A (health-care workers) and those in Phase 1B, which includes American Indians or other people of color aged 16 years and older regardless of medical condition and those age 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions. A full list of high-risk conditions is available on the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.

Registration for all three clinics will begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

To schedule an appointment, individuals must visit the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/, or Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html, and look for the "COVID-19 Hub" link on the main page. A "how to" video is available on the COVID-19 Hub. No account or app is required to use the appointment system.

Those who have access barriers to the online system can call Lewis and Clark Public Health beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday at 406-457-8900. Those who call will be placed on a list and will receive a call back later with an appointment time and date. This number is not for the public, but for individuals who have access barriers to using the appointment system.