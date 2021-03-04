New Phase 1B+ group included in upcoming Helena vaccine clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations for Lewis and Clark County residents included in the newly announced Phase 1B+ will begin next week with three high-volume drive-thru clinics in Helena.
The move to Phase 1B+ was announced by Gov. Greg Gianforte at a press conference on March 2 and includes those age 16-59 with elevated risk conditions and anyone age 60 and older. The Helena clinics are available only to Lewis and Clark County residents, and pre-registration is required.
Lewis and Clark Public Health follows guidance from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which defines elevated risk conditions as: Asthma (moderate-to severe), cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain), Cystic Fibrosis, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of immune-weakening medicines, neurologic conditions (such as dementia), liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues), and thalassemia (a type of blood disorder).
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older.
There will be three drive-thru clinics in Helena next week.
- A Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 8 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The expected number of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be 500. This is a single-dose vaccine. This clinic is limited to individuals 18 and older.
- Two first-dose Pfizer clinics will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The expected number of vaccinations will be 450 each day (total 900). Those vaccinated must return to the fairgrounds later for a second dose.
All clinics include mandatory 15- or 30-minute post-vaccine medical monitoring onsite.
These clinics are also open to those in Phase 1A (health-care workers) and those in Phase 1B, which includes American Indians or other people of color aged 16 years and older regardless of medical condition and those age 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions. A full list of high-risk conditions is available on the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.
Registration for all three clinics will begin at 9 a.m. Friday.
To schedule an appointment, individuals must visit the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/, or Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html, and look for the "COVID-19 Hub" link on the main page. A "how to" video is available on the COVID-19 Hub. No account or app is required to use the appointment system.
Those who have access barriers to the online system can call Lewis and Clark Public Health beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday at 406-457-8900. Those who call will be placed on a list and will receive a call back later with an appointment time and date. This number is not for the public, but for individuals who have access barriers to using the appointment system.