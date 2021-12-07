 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

New Pearl Harbor memorial dedicated at Resurrection Cemetery

  • 0
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Chaplain Chaya Semple, left, reads the names of the 16 Montana soldiers who died at Pearl Harbor while Eagle Scout Zach Heller rings a bell for each during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery on Tuesday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Nearly 50 people gathered Tuesday at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena to dedicate a new memorial honoring the 16 Montanans who died 80 years ago during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The memorial was created as an Eagle Scout project by Zach Heller, a junior at Capital High School, who is in Troop 214.

“May we never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so this nation may continue to live in peace and harmony,” Chaya Semple, chaplain for American Legion Post 2, said during the invocation.

Chaplain Chaya Semple, left, reads the names of the 16 Montana soldiers who died at Pearl Harbor while Eagle Scout Zach Heller rings a bell for each during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery on Tuesday.

Montanans who died that day are:

  • Petty Officer Lloyd Naxton Daniel
  • Petty Officer Jerald Fraser Dullam
  • Navy Seaman Lowell Bruce Jackson
  • Navy Seaman Joseph Henry Marling
  • U.S. Army Air Corps Cpl. Donald Meagher
  • U.S. Marine Sgt. Carlo Anthony Micheletto
  • Navy Seaman Earl Leroy Morrison
  • Navy Seaman George Robert Morse
  • Navy Fireman Robert Stanley Pearson
  • Navy Coxswain Emil Oliver Ronning
  • Navy Petty Officer Harold Hugh Scilley
  • Navy Seaman William Lawrence Sellon
  • Navy Coxswain George David Smart
  • Navy Ensign Lewis Stevens Stockdale
  • U.S. Marine Pvt. Richard Ignacio Trujillo
  • Navy Fireman Wesley J. Brown

People are also reading…

The dedication included a reading of the names, the laying of a memorial wreath from the Naval Reserve Honor Guard and military honors by the Lewis and Clark Veterans Council Honor Guard.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Wreaths adorned with biographies of the 16 Montana soldiers who died at Pearl Harbor were on display at Tuesday's ceremony.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Scouts from Troop 214 post the colors during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery on Tuesday.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Scouts from Troop 214 post the colors during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery on Tuesday.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Members of the Capital High Jazz Band sing the national anthem during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery on Tuesday.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Lewis and Clark Veterans Council Honor Guard fires a military honor during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery on Tuesday.
0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News