New Pearl Harbor memorial dedicated at Resurrection Cemetery

Nearly 50 people gathered Tuesday at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena to dedicate a new memorial honoring the 16 Montanans who died 80 years ago during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
The memorial was created as an Eagle Scout project by Zach Heller, a junior at Capital High School, who is in Troop 214.
“May we never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so this nation may continue to live in peace and harmony,” Chaya Semple, chaplain for American Legion Post 2, said during the invocation.
Montanans who died that day are:
- Petty Officer Lloyd Naxton Daniel
- Petty Officer Jerald Fraser Dullam
- Navy Seaman Lowell Bruce Jackson
- Navy Seaman Joseph Henry Marling
- U.S. Army Air Corps Cpl. Donald Meagher
- U.S. Marine Sgt. Carlo Anthony Micheletto
- Navy Seaman Earl Leroy Morrison
- Navy Seaman George Robert Morse
- Navy Fireman Robert Stanley Pearson
- Navy Coxswain Emil Oliver Ronning
- Navy Petty Officer Harold Hugh Scilley
- Navy Seaman William Lawrence Sellon
- Navy Coxswain George David Smart
- Navy Ensign Lewis Stevens Stockdale
- U.S. Marine Pvt. Richard Ignacio Trujillo
- Navy Fireman Wesley J. Brown
The dedication included a reading of the names, the laying of a memorial wreath from the Naval Reserve Honor Guard and military honors by the Lewis and Clark Veterans Council Honor Guard.