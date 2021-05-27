New open-air market opens Saturday in Helena

A new open-air market is opening Saturday on the outskirts of Helena.

Located on McHugh Drive just past Roadrunner Street north of town, the Sleeping Giant Public Market was organized by the Nutty Montanan, Beautiful Earth Designs and Outlaw Marketing. It is intended to give small businesses and vendors another way to sell their products and will also be open to those offering games or family activities.

The market will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Off-street parking will be available for customers and vendors.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen will be hosting a ribbon cutting for the market at 9 a.m. on opening day Saturday, event organizers said.

For more information, contact Charlotte Snyer of Outlaw Marketing at 406-461-0042 or visit https://sleepinggiantpublicmarket.com/.

