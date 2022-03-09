New oncologist joins St. Peter's Health Cancer Care staff

St. Peter’s Health Cancer Care on Wednesday welcomed oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Bigger to the hospital, filling a full-time position that has been vacant since late 2020.

Bigger has 15 years of clinical experience providing oncology and hematology care. She earned her doctorate of medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C., and her bachelor of science in molecular, cellular and developmental biology at Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

"My top priority is to build meaningful relationships with you — my patients," Bigger states to patients in a handout still being developed by the hospital. "By working together alongside the incredible team at St. Peter’s, I’m committed to delivering the high-quality, individualized cancer care you deserve.”

Bigger said: "Our patients trust us with their lives, and we must honor that trust by making sure their therapy is delivered in the safest way possible, based on scientific evidence and only offered when it’s beneficial. I also feel strongly that there is no one-size-fits-all approach for cancer care."

She said she will ask a lot of questions.

"I want to deeply understand your medical history, your goals and your outlook on life," the handout states. "I take a collaborative approach to patient care, and want us to work together to achieve your health goals."

She explains what drew her to Helena.

"My husband Pete is a snowboarder, and I’m a skier," she states. "We fell in love with the area during a recent trip to Wyoming ... We felt a strong pull to come West."

She is accepting new patients at 406-444-2381.

In December, Bigger dropped as plaintiff in a lawsuit against her former employer, Mass General Brigham Inc., over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. St. Peter's officials said Bigger assured them that she “fully endorses the COVID-19 vaccine, believing it is safe, effective and represents the very best medical science has to offer today in protection against the COVID-19 virus.”

Bigger replaces Dr. Thomas Weiner, who was fired from the hospital in November 2020 and is now embroiled in a wrongful termination lawsuit with the health center over his dismissal. In his lawsuit, Weiner, who had been with St. Peter's nearly 25 years, stated he had seen as many as 1,500 patients a month.

He also argues hospital officials wanted to harm his reputation to prevent him from competing with them.

The hospital said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years and said it had learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner. The lawsuit is scheduled to be heard in a Helena courtroom on Nov. 14.

St. Peter’s had hired temporary oncologists, known as “locum tenens,” to work at the hospital’s Cancer Treatment Center. Hospital officials said Wednesday that some of the locums will remain as Bigger makes her transition to the hospital.

Officials announced Bigger’s hiring in November.

"This is a huge step forward in rebuilding our cancer care program and delivering on our promise to be the gold standard for cancer and hematology care in Helena," St. Peter's Health Medical Group President Dr. Todd Wampler said in a news release at the time.

Bigger completed her internal medicine internship and residency at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. and her hematology/oncology fellowship at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. She is a board-certified member of the American Board of Internal Medicine in hematology and oncology.

St. Peter's officials said last year the hospital will affiliate with Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, saying this will give patients undergoing cancer and hematology care access to more options for treatment and provide top cancer experts.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.