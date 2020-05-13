New nonprofit aimed at tackling COVID-19 in Native, rural communities

Money should also be directed toward medication delivery, McLean said. With the Indian Health Service limiting how many people can enter facilities at a time or the need for self-isolation, getting medications to those who need them can be a problem.

Another reason Indian Country faces challenges from COVID-19 are the high number of people who can share a single house and the frequency of several generations living under one roof.

"Where do you go isolate? We don't have the luxury of having a camper trailer in our driveway or vacant house or vacant room," McLean said. "We need to provide isolation space should we have an outbreak on one of our tribal nations."

McLean said while COVID-19 comes with its own set of challenges, it's also putting a bright spotlight on ongoing, long-term problems Indian Country has faced.

"One Band-Aid covers up one issue but it doesn't cover up the root cause," McLean said. "A long-term accomplishment I would like to see is getting to those root causes, addressing those root causes and having that long-term plan from a public health perspective to address the root causes of the disparities in our communities. We have root causes that are being exposed and we're talking about how to address them at a broader level than just small pockets of people in some communities talking about them."

