New names for streets on Boulder campus have MHP theme

Say hello to Trooper Drive.

Streets at the former Montana Developmental Center in Boulder have been renamed at the request of the new tenant, the Montana Highway Patrol.

In addition to Trooper Drive, the streets will now be known as Patrol Road, Recruit Lane and K-9 Avenue, a Jefferson County official said in an email.

The new names were granted in compliance with the Jefferson County Road Naming and Addressing Standards. The name changes have been approved by the county commissioners, said Melissa Morris, geographic information systems coordinator for the county.

The new names will replace streets known as Cedar Avenue, Cherry Place, Grizzly Drive, Meadowlark Street, Rising Sun Street and Running Bear Street.

The state is moving the MHP headquarters from rented space in Helena 30 miles south to the state-owned 48-acre Montana Developmental Center campus in Boulder, which has sat vacant for several years. It is expected that 25 jobs will move with the office, at first. Officials said they see potential for using the campus for training of troopers.