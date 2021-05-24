 Skip to main content
New names for streets on Boulder campus have MHP theme
New names for streets on Boulder campus have MHP theme

Say hello to Trooper Drive.

Streets at the former Montana Developmental Center in Boulder have been renamed at the request of the new tenant, the Montana Highway Patrol.

mhp streets.PNG

This map shows the new names for the Montana Highway Patrol campus.

In addition to Trooper Drive, the streets will now be known as Patrol Road, Recruit Lane and K-9 Avenue, a Jefferson County official said in an email. 

Mayor HPD official talk.jpg

Boulder Mayor Russell "Rusty" Giulio, right, talks with Col. Steve Lavin of the Montana Highway Patrol. 

The new names were granted in compliance with the Jefferson County Road Naming and Addressing Standards. The name changes have been approved by the county commissioners, said Melissa Morris, geographic information systems coordinator for the county.

The Montana Highway Patrol headquarters in Helena

With the lease expiring on the Montana Highway Patrol headquarters on Prospect Avenue in Helena, the agency is looking to move to a larger facility.

The new names will replace streets known as Cedar Avenue, Cherry Place, Grizzly Drive, Meadowlark Street, Rising Sun Street and Running Bear Street.

The state is moving the MHP headquarters from rented space in Helena 30 miles south to the state-owned 48-acre Montana Developmental Center campus in Boulder, which has sat vacant for several years. It is expected that 25 jobs will move with the office, at first. Officials said they see potential for using the campus for training of troopers.

MHP move to Boulder

Sgt. Jay Nelson of the Montana Highway Patrol and Tyler Deeds, maintenance supervisor of the former MDC campus, lead a tour of the administration building in Boulder that MHP plans to convert into a new headquarters.

MHP officials said the department had outgrown its Helena office space. They noted that even though the Boulder campus sat empty, the state was paying $1 million a year for maintenance. They said the move out of a rented facility to a state-owned property also saves money for taxpayers.

The administration building in Boulder is about 30,000 square feet, nearly four times the size of the current Helena site. There are other structures on the campus.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

