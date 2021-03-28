New Murry's co-owner embraces community, change

The Snyders' only restaurant experience prior to purchasing the downtown Helena mainstay Murry's amounted to Erin Snyder's time at McDonald's while in college.
Still the husband and wife duo felt taking over ownership of the eatery was a perfect way to reconnect to the community they love.
"Sure there's been some sacrifice, but it's been rewarding and satisfying," Erin said. "We really feel part of the Helena community. I love downtown Helena, so that part was appealing too."
Erin and Brad Snyder purchased the business from the previous 13-year owner Joan More back in February. Erin said she shadowed More during the month of January to learn the ropes.
Erin admitted the learning curve has been steep, but said her staff, all of whom were kept on after the sale, have been a tremendous help.
"That was a big deal to Brad and I," she said. "We've had the staff stay on, and they've all been here over a year. They've been a great help."
Murry's has long been known to have a unique menu, with daily specials that occasionally venture far outside Montana's culinary borders.
The curry lunch special on Wednesday's continues to be the restaurant's most popular offering, with the weekend's waffle brunch a close second.
Erin said they plan to keep the menu as is, especially the popular vegetarian and vegan options.
"We're hoping to make some additions to the menu eventually, but for now we want to maintain that variety for vegetarians and vegans."
For more than 25 years, Erin worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, most recently in the internal audit department. Her husband Brad still works his government job in the Social Security Administration and helps out at the restaurant in the evenings and on the weekends.
Erin said there are mornings where she wakes up wondering just what she has gotten herself into, but is quick to "go back to why we're doing this."
She said she enjoyed her old job, but "more and more I felt those stirrings, like I needed a change."
The global pandemic brought on by COVID-19 also played a role in the couple's decision. Hours upon hours of virtual meetings with no real face-to-face interaction left Erin wanting more.
A rocky economic forecast and health restrictions did not stop Erin and Brad from making that change, and after some long weeks, the couple said they are getting the hang of things.
Erin encouraged others feeling the same way to take the leap.
"It's gotten to be more manageable in my mind," Erin said. "If you can get to that point, you can do it."