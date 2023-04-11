A new celebration known as Gold Rush Days is coming to the Queen City, which will be May 5-7 and celebrate Helena’s colorful past by adding on to the annual Vigilante Parade celebration.

“Visit Helena believes in grassroots organizations celebrating the heritage and history of Helena, Montana,” said Brandon Pendergast, sales and marketing manager for Visit Helena. “We are happy to partner with Downtown Helena Inc. and Gold Rush Days to promote the vibrancy of our community through Visit Helena’s Tourism Event Grant.”

Around 40 events will be taking place including an art auction, a 5K Gold Color Run around Centennial Park, an open air market, distillery tours, gold and sapphire panning, trivia on the trolley and more.

Most events are free and begin after the Vigilante Parade.

“Helena has such a rich history, and we are looking forward to showing off downtown for the inaugural Gold Rush Days event,” Jordan Conley, operations director of Downtown Helena Inc., said in a news release.

Conley said they are grateful for the support of sponsors and participants, including the Foundation for Montana History, Visit Helena, the Montana Club and the Helena Indian Alliance.

"Our goal is to make this a signature annual event,” Conley said

Just to emphasize that Helena can, Cancan dancers will be performing old-fashioned numbers all weekend in colorful corsets and ruffled skirts. Transportation is also included with a bright red, old-time jail-on-wheels called the hoosegow, which will take anyone for a spin around town or people can hop on a walking tour as well.

To stock up on merchandise, stop by Downtown Helena Inc. at 330 N. Jackson St., for festival gear such as T-shirts, corsets, ruffled skirts and more.

The festival encourages “all Montanans to explore our rich history.”

Check out the event website, goldrushdaysmt.com.