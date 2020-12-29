New Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Tom Rolfe sworn in

"I really took it seriously," Geise said of representing rural concerns. "I didn't want to be the last Augusta commissioner for another hundred years."

Her consideration of rural points of view is something Rolfe said he always admired.

"While we didn't always agree on everything, it was important to (Geise) those people felt represented," Rolfe said. "I want to continue that."

Geise said the rural communities have a point of view that differs from that of Helena residents.

"It isn't that they got any special perks, but that their point of view was represented," she said.

Property rights are among the chief concerns of many rural Montanans. With new Helena Valley zoning regulations implemented earlier this year and potential tweaks in the works, Rolfe said he intends to keep property rights at the forefront of the conversation.

"I continue to feel it is important to pay attention to individual property rights," he said. "The government should not be an obstacle to people doing what they need to do with their property."

Rolfe said he is looking forward to working closely with staff and fellow commissioners throughout his forthcoming term.