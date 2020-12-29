New Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Tom Rolfe sworn in

The newest member of the Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners was sworn in ahead of Tuesday's regular meeting and will start his term in January.
Tom Rolfe, elected to the governing body in November, was sworn in by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox. He said he appreciates county residents for the opportunity to serve them.
"I hope they know that whether we agree or not, my door is always open," Rolfe said in an interview following Tuesday's meeting.
He said he has sat in on meetings since the county commission's budget process and has already undergone training with the Montana Association of Counties, but still has some learning to do.
"I'm still getting my feet under me," Rolfe said. "A lot of it is going to be getting used to the new people, getting to know the employees."
He also said he and fellow County Commissioners Andy Hunthausen and Jim McCormick have begun divvying up committee responsibilities.
Rolfe said he plans to focus on mental health and suicide prevention issues in addition to the business climate in the county.
Rolfe will take over the seat vacated by former County Commissioner Susan Good Geise, the first to represent Augusta on the commission since 1906.
Tuesday's county commission meeting was Geise's last.
"I really took it seriously," Geise said of representing rural concerns. "I didn't want to be the last Augusta commissioner for another hundred years."
Her consideration of rural points of view is something Rolfe said he always admired.
"While we didn't always agree on everything, it was important to (Geise) those people felt represented," Rolfe said. "I want to continue that."
Geise said the rural communities have a point of view that differs from that of Helena residents.
"It isn't that they got any special perks, but that their point of view was represented," she said.
Property rights are among the chief concerns of many rural Montanans. With new Helena Valley zoning regulations implemented earlier this year and potential tweaks in the works, Rolfe said he intends to keep property rights at the forefront of the conversation.
"I continue to feel it is important to pay attention to individual property rights," he said. "The government should not be an obstacle to people doing what they need to do with their property."
Rolfe said he is looking forward to working closely with staff and fellow commissioners throughout his forthcoming term.
"A commissioner by himself really can't accomplish much," he said. "It's important to understand each other."
During Tuesday's meeting and interview, Geise said county residents "picked the right man for the job."
"I've had my turn at bat," she said.
While Geise said she has yet to commit herself to any one opportunity, there are plenty in front of her.
"My dance card is pretty full," she said. "But you know, I married my husband 13 years ago because I love him. I would like to spend some time with him."
Thursday's Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners meeting has been canceled because of the holiday. The new commission will meet for the first time Jan. 5.