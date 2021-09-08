New judge agrees to preside over Plentywood rape case

Another judge has agreed to preside over the trial of a Plentywood man accused of three counts of sexual intercourse without consent of two developmentally disabled women after the prosecuting attorney said the previous judge and defendant were both residents of the same small town and may be too familiar with each other.

Judge Brenda R. Gilbert of the 6th Judicial District in Livingston has agreed to the “assumption of jurisdiction” and to preside over the trial of Timothy Ray Marsh, 62, it was ordered Wednesday.

The previous judge, David Cybulski of the 15th Judicial District Court in Sheridan County, called for Gilbert to “hear, try and determine any and all matters that may be presented to her in said case.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gilbert accepted the invitation.

Marsh pleaded not guilty Aug. 25 and is out of jail on $150,000 bond. Cybulski set the trial to start in February.

Michael Gee, an assistant attorney general with the Montana Department of Justice, which is prosecuting the case, filed the request for the new judge on Aug. 30. Gee said no one was asserting that Cybulski could not be fair or impartial, but said there was a specter of a conflict

This story will be updated.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.