Wisconsin-based cable and internet service provider TDS officially opened its Helena warehouse Tuesday afternoon following a previous announcement that the company is now hiring more than 20 local employees.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras was on hand to help in the ribbon cutting ceremony at 920 E. Lyndale Ave.

"Montana is open for business," Juras said in an interview following the event. "This administration is working hard to create an environment where employers and employees can thrive."

Juras, who is leading Gov. Greg Gianforte's red tape relief task force, took the opportunity to tout that work, asserting more than 186 related bills to cut what officials said are unnecessary or excessive regulations are either working their way through the state Legislature or waiting to be signed by Gianforte.

TDS Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen called his company "data rich" and said it used extensive research on communities across America to determine which were both growing and underserved by current internet service providers.

"In Montana, we see tremendous demographics, great growth, and these markets are underserved," Petersen said.

He noted Juras' attendance Tuesday and Gianforte's scheduled appearance at a similar promotional event in Missoula later in the week.

"We're making significant investments that causes them to take notice," he said. "They want to stimulate development and job growth, and we're the kind of company they welcome with open arms."

TDS hosted a legislator meet-and-greet Tuesday evening at Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. in Helena as well.

In a news release last week, TDS announced it is hiring 25 people to positions within Montana in addition to the 45 already employed in the state.

"At TDS, we invest not only in the communities we serve, but also in the people we hire," Petersen said in the news release. "We've been impressed with the quality of individuals who now work for TDS in Montana and we look forward to hiring even more Montanans."

More striking is the company's financial investments.

TDS expects to spend more than $30 million installing fiber optic cables in the Helena area alone.

Petersen also noted during Tuesday's promotional event that TDS also contributes financially to philanthropic efforts in the markets it serves.

Within its first 18 months operating in Montana, the company asserts it has spent tens of thousands of dollars in local sponsorships and donations to local charities. Much of that has been spent in Billings, where the company got its first foothold in the state.

On Tuesday, the company presented Montana Learning Center with a $5,000 donation.

Ryan Hannahoe, Montana Learning Center executive director, thanked Petersen and TDS for the funds.

"This is an outstanding donation for our organization," Hannahoe said. "It's huge for us to be able to connect with a local company. We're big on developing jobs in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) workforce, and we're happy to partner with TDS."

It is an effective strategy to ingratiate a new company to a community.

"I always say we try to out local the locals," Petersen said. "That's the kind of community partner people want to do business with."

The company has already secured nonexclusive franchise rights with the city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County.

The company also states it has begun construction of its fiber network in Helena and hopes to deliver internet service to more than 25,000 homes and businesses in the area within the coming years.