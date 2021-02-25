New home to help men restore lives named in honor of Navy SEAL

Thursday's dedication was attended by Hannon’s mother, Gretchen, Russell said, noting it was three years to the day that Hannon died. Russell said she thanked the Hannon family for allowing him to serve as the home’s namesake.

Russell said it is a state-licensed home but not state funded and is a nonprofit.

She said she and her husband noticed in 2018 there was a need for recovery housing in the state and the importance of others regaining their dignity. They opened Tawna’s Place to veterans and others needing a safe recovery environment in late 2019. It was just a few doors down from the Willis Cruse home.

She said they were approached by the Willis Cruse operators, the the MT Veterans Foundation, about buying the home.

“We all met and we shared our vision for the building which was to keep the home true to serving veterans but to also add other men who struggled also with substance use disorders and mental health issues,” Russell said.

She said she and her husband signed the loan papers Dec 4, 2020 after Bob cashed in his retirement and they used their savings for the downpayment, Russell said.