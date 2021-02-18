New Holter exhibit rethinks the word, ‘quilt’

“The first quilt I made was for my husband. It was really about place -- pulling the colors from the landscape of our Tennessee mountain home.

“We’re selling that cabin as we speak, but it lives within that quilt.

“Each of these quilts represents someone’s landscape, home, loved one.... You spend time with each artist, each of these quilts -- there’s life within them from what they put in, meditate about, what they think about, the struggles. Our internal pain comes out through physical action.

“There’s so much patience in this room.”

A gifted ceramic artist, Burnett was lured to change the trajectory of his career by the sheer creative power and artistic potential of textiles and their colors and textures.

In fact, he’s designing a new line of textiles he’ll unveil later this year.

“I just got hired at the Sewing Palace, and I just love talking about texture with the sewing community” and urging them “to think outside the box and go with their gut and give themselves permission to explore.”