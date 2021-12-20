New Helena oncologist drops from lawsuit over vaccine mandate

“She advocates for and administers the COVID-19 vaccine to her patients, as well as to many of her family members,” Johnson wrote.

He said 20-30% of health care workers "across the country, in Montana and at St. Peter's, are not vaccinated and likely won't be as we move forward."

St. Peter's Health announced Monday it is no longer under crisis standards of care and took a step down to contingency standards of care, but is still not operating as usual. St. Peter's Health declared it was under crisis standards of care in mid-September, as the 99-acute bed facility faced an unprecedented surge of patients having complications from COVID-19.

The reduction of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 drove the change, officials said.