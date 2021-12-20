New Helena oncologist drops from lawsuit over vaccine mandate

The newly hired oncologist with St. Peter’s Health has dropped as plaintiff in a lawsuit against her former employer over a vaccine mandate, recently filed court documents show.
A notice of voluntary dismissal was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts on behalf of Dr. Elizabeth Bigger. Also listed in the notice were Together Employees and their retaliation claims against health care provider Mass General Brigham Inc.
The remaining original plaintiffs and additional plaintiffs filed an amended complaint Friday against the Massachusetts-based health care provider, according to the notice. Bigger’s name was not among the plaintiffs in the amended complaint filed Friday.
Online court documents show Bigger’s name listed as a plaintiff in the suit as recently as Dec. 14.
The amended complaint “reflects the dismissal of the Unincorporated Association, 'Together Employees,' and one of the eight originally named plaintiffs, Elizabeth Bigger, MD …” the filing states.
Wade Johnson, chief executive officer of St. Peter’s Health, said earlier that Bigger notified her legal counsel Oct. 25 of her decision to no longer participate in this lawsuit.
St. Peter’s announced Nov. 22 that Bigger, who is also a hematologist, will start at the Helena hospital in late February. She replaces Dr. Thomas Weiner, who was fired from the hospital in November 2020 and is now embroiled in a wrongful termination lawsuit with the health center over his dismissal.
The lawsuit was sparked after Mass General had imposed a COVID-19 vaccination policy, with a Nov. 5 deadline. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued an interim rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most health care settings, including hospitals, that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
The rule does allow for exemptions to staff with recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances or practices. Bigger sought a religious accommodation.
St. Peter’s officials praised Bigger Nov. 22 as they announced she would be coming to Helena.
“We are confident Dr. Bigger will be a fantastic addition to the St. Peter’s team, both in her approach to providing medicine and the culture we are building,” Johnson stated in the newsletter, adding she had received another offer from a Montana health care system, but she selected St. Peter’s.
“With her background and expertise, we will offer a higher level of cancer care to Helena and further grow our affiliation with Huntsman Cancer Institute," Johnson stated.
Johnson wrote Dec. 13 that Bigger assured St. Peter’s officials that she “fully endorses the COVID-19 vaccine, believing it is safe, effective and represents the very best medical science has to offer today in protection against the COVID-19 virus.”
“She advocates for and administers the COVID-19 vaccine to her patients, as well as to many of her family members,” Johnson wrote.
He said 20-30% of health care workers "across the country, in Montana and at St. Peter's, are not vaccinated and likely won't be as we move forward."
St. Peter's Health announced Monday it is no longer under crisis standards of care and took a step down to contingency standards of care, but is still not operating as usual. St. Peter's Health declared it was under crisis standards of care in mid-September, as the 99-acute bed facility faced an unprecedented surge of patients having complications from COVID-19.
The reduction of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 drove the change, officials said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.