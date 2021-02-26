New Helena home to help men restore lives named in honor of Navy SEAL

A house in Helena that once served as a facility for veterans in need is starting a new path, complete with new owners and a new name.
The 12-bed John “Scott” Hannon House had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at 1112 Leslie Ave., in a building that had served for years as the Willis Cruse House. The facility will help veterans and others living with substance abuse and mental health issues restore their lives.
Bob Stewart and Terri Russell, the husband and wife team who are the new owners, are licensed addiction counselors who operate Instar Community Services, a state-approved disorder clinic in Helena.
“The more you help people the better it feels,” Stewart said. “It just flows back into you.”
The home is for men, and especially friendly to veterans, staff said.
The home was named in honor of John “Scott” Hannon, a highly decorated Navy SEAL who lived near Helena and died by suicide in 2018.
In 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed The Cmdr. John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, to improve veterans’ access to mental health. The bill was introduced by Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas. It also increased treatment options such as animal therapy, sports, yoga and acupuncture.
Thursday's dedication was attended by Hannon’s mother, Gretchen, Russell said, noting it was three years to the day that Hannon died. Russell said she thanked the Hannon family for allowing him to serve as the home’s namesake.
Russell said it is a state-licensed home but not state funded and is a nonprofit.
She said she and her husband noticed in 2018 there was a need for recovery housing in the state and the importance of others regaining their dignity. They opened Tawna’s Place to veterans and others needing a safe recovery environment in late 2019. It was just a few doors down from the Willis Cruse home.
She said they were approached by the Willis Cruse operators, the Montana Veterans Foundation, about buying the home.
“We all met and we shared our vision for the building which was to keep the home true to serving veterans but to also add other men who struggled also with substance use disorders and mental health issues,” Russell said.
She said she and her husband signed the loan papers Dec. 4, 2020 after Bob cashed in his retirement and they used their savings for the down payment, Russell said.
Russell said the Willis Cruse people asked them to take care of two veterans who were living at the home, and they agreed. Those vets have since moved out and into their own apartment, Russell said.
She said she and her husband have a desire to help others.
“We’re following our bliss,” Russell said.
A brochure describes the Hannon House as “a residential recovery community where veterans and others living with substance use disorder and mental health issues can restore their lives in a therapeutic home environment.”
“This is an awesome day,” Michael Accardi, the house operations manager, said as he led a tour.
The facility has six refrigerators, which allows two residents to share one. Accardi said this helps to teach respect for other people’s property. Each resident gets their own mailbox as well, he said.
Bedrooms are shared, with some having three beds. The facility now has eight residents.
The Willis Cruse Transitional Facility, founded in 1998, was named for Willis Cruse, a Navy veteran and member of the Blackfoot Tribe. His time in the service took a toll and he spent his post-Vietnam War years as a recluse in the mountains.
